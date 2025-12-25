South Korean celebrity Hwang Hana returns home and surrenders to drug charges

Key insights from the news Copy Hwang Hana, a South Korean celebrity and granddaughter of a major dairy company founder, returned to South Korea on December 24, 2023, to surrender to authorities over drug charges after being wanted under an Interpol Red Notice.

A South Korean celebrity, Hwang Hana, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, returned to her home country yesterday, December 24, and surrendered to authorities to face legal proceedings over drug-related offences.

The 37 year old celebrity is widely known as the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products, one of South Korea’s major food companies. She is also known for her past relationship with Park Yoo-chun, a former member of the K-pop group TVXQ.

Her legal troubles began in July 2023, when she was arrested in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Police accused her of injecting methamphetamine into two people. While the investigation was ongoing, officials said she committed additional drug-related offences.

In December 2023, Hwang fled South Korea and entered Thailand. In response, South Korean authorities requested an Interpol Blue Notice to locate her and revoked her passport. When she failed to return and continued evading the arrest, the notice was later upgraded to an Interpol Red Notice.

According to South Korean media reports, Hwang stayed in Thailand for a period before allegedly travelling on to Cambodia.

During her time abroad, rumours circulated online claiming she invited friends to travel with her, lived a lavish lifestyle, and had personal connections with influential figures in Cambodia. Some unverified reports even suggested she was pregnant, though no official confirmation was made.

Hwang is also linked by South Korean media to the high-profile Burning Sun scandal, which involved allegations of drug use and sexual crimes at a nightclub in Seoul. Reports claimed she had close relationships with key figures in the case and frequently visited the club for alleged drug parties.

During earlier investigations, Hwang reportedly mentioned Park Yoo-chun, referring to him as a “celebrity friend.” She allegedly claimed he pressured her into using drugs, which later contributed to renewed scrutiny of the former singer and his eventual withdrawal from the entertainment industry.

According to an update from Gwacheon Police Station, Hwang’s lawyer informed police that she intended to return voluntarily to face the charges. She arrived at Incheon International Airport on a flight from Cambodia at around 7.50am local time, where officers were already waiting to detain her.

Police confirmed that she will now undergo formal questioning and legal proceedings related to her outstanding drug charges.