South Korean celebrity Hwang Hana returns home and surrenders to drug charges

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 25, 2025, 2:55 PM
120 2 minutes read
South Korean celebrity Hwang Hana returns home and surrenders to drug charges | Thaiger
Photo via Namyang Dairy Products

Key insights from the news

  • Hwang Hana, a South Korean celebrity and granddaughter of a major dairy company founder, returned to South Korea on December 24, 2023, to surrender to authorities over drug charges after being wanted under an Interpol Red Notice.
  • Her legal issues began in July 2023 when she was arrested for injecting methamphetamine into two individuals, leading to additional drug-related allegations during the investigation.
  • After fleeing to Thailand and allegedly traveling to Cambodia, South Korean authorities upgraded her notice to an Interpol Red Notice when she continued to evade arrest.
  • Hwang's connections to the Burning Sun scandal and her claims about Park Yoo-chun's influence on her drug use have drawn significant media attention, impacting both her and his public image.

A South Korean celebrity, Hwang Hana, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, returned to her home country yesterday, December 24, and surrendered to authorities to face legal proceedings over drug-related offences.

The 37 year old celebrity is widely known as the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products, one of South Korea’s major food companies. She is also known for her past relationship with Park Yoo-chun, a former member of the K-pop group TVXQ.

Her legal troubles began in July 2023, when she was arrested in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Police accused her of injecting methamphetamine into two people. While the investigation was ongoing, officials said she committed additional drug-related offences.

In December 2023, Hwang fled South Korea and entered Thailand. In response, South Korean authorities requested an Interpol Blue Notice to locate her and revoked her passport. When she failed to return and continued evading the arrest, the notice was later upgraded to an Interpol Red Notice.

Hwang Hana arrested in South Korea airport
Photo via KhaoSod English

According to South Korean media reports, Hwang stayed in Thailand for a period before allegedly travelling on to Cambodia.

During her time abroad, rumours circulated online claiming she invited friends to travel with her, lived a lavish lifestyle, and had personal connections with influential figures in Cambodia. Some unverified reports even suggested she was pregnant, though no official confirmation was made.

Hwang is also linked by South Korean media to the high-profile Burning Sun scandal, which involved allegations of drug use and sexual crimes at a nightclub in Seoul. Reports claimed she had close relationships with key figures in the case and frequently visited the club for alleged drug parties.

Related Articles
Hwang Hana returns South Korea
Photo via Instagram/ @shinebright_love0225

During earlier investigations, Hwang reportedly mentioned Park Yoo-chun, referring to him as a “celebrity friend.” She allegedly claimed he pressured her into using drugs, which later contributed to renewed scrutiny of the former singer and his eventual withdrawal from the entertainment industry.

According to an update from Gwacheon Police Station, Hwang’s lawyer informed police that she intended to return voluntarily to face the charges. She arrived at Incheon International Airport on a flight from Cambodia at around 7.50am local time, where officers were already waiting to detain her.

Police confirmed that she will now undergo formal questioning and legal proceedings related to her outstanding drug charges.

Thaiger QUIZ
Hwang Hana Legal Proceedings Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was Hwang Hana wanted under?
  2. 2. When did Hwang Hana surrender to authorities?
  3. 3. What drug was Hwang Hana accused of injecting into two people?
  4. 4. What notable relationship is Hwang Hana known for?
  5. 5. What did South Korean authorities do in response to Hwang fleeing to Thailand?
  6. 6. Where did Hwang Hana allegedly travel after Thailand?
  7. 7. What scandal is Hwang Hana linked to?
  8. 8. What did Hwang reportedly claim about Park Yoo-chun during investigations?
  9. 9. What time did Hwang Hana arrive at Incheon International Airport?
  10. 10. What will Hwang Hana undergo following her return?

Latest Thailand News
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

43 seconds ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

21 minutes ago
‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

1 hour ago
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

2 hours ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

4 hours ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

4 hours ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

5 hours ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

5 hours ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

6 hours ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

22 hours ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

23 hours ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

23 hours ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

23 hours ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

24 hours ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

1 day ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

1 day ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

1 day ago
Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail

1 day ago
Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

1 day ago
Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

1 day ago
Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket

1 day ago
Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 25, 2025, 2:55 PM
120 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.