German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi

A German man was detained today, February 4, after he was caught destroying political campaign banners in Nonthaburi over two consecutive days, prompting a formal complaint from a parliamentary candidate.

The incident took place in front of a housing estate along Khlong Thanon Road in Bang Yai district. On February 1, two election posters belonging to the People’s Party and its Nonthaburi Constituency 6 candidate, Sutat Meesiri, were found damaged.

The campaign team promptly repaired and reinstalled them at the same location. However, on February 2, six more banners at the same site were ripped down.

Bang Yai Police identified the suspect through CCTV footage and detained the 61 year old German national today, confirming he was the same man seen in the recordings.

The man reportedly told police that he misunderstood the campaign signs to be obstructive advertisements, which he feared might fall on him when he goes on his morning jogs.

Police invited Sutat to Bang Yai Police Station for a mediated discussion. During the conversation, the German national expressed remorse and apologised for his actions, claiming ignorance of Thai laws and electoral practices. He offered to pay 2,000 baht in damages.

After the apology and compensation offer, Sutat decided not to pursue legal action and withdrew his police complaint, choosing instead to continue with his campaign efforts.

Colonel Siraphop noted that the foreigner admitted he had no intention of targeting a specific candidate but acted out of concern for personal safety.

Officers reminded him that damaging political materials is illegal and warned him against similar actions in the future, reported Khaosod.

