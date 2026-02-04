Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans

Chattarin Siradakul Published: February 4, 2026, 11:16 AM
Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

Acting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday, February 3, that disabled soldiers should receive proper employment opportunities and stronger welfare support, as he led a ceremony to honour fallen service members at Bangkok’s Victory Monument.

The occasion, held in observance of Thai Veterans Day, included the enshrinement of the remains of 42 soldiers who lost their lives in armed conflicts with Cambodia.

Anutin, speaking at the event, remarked that their sacrifice served as a reminder of the nation’s responsibility to care for those who have served.

He noted that many former soldiers struggle to make ends meet, with some living on a monthly allowance of just 600 baht. He said this amount was clearly insufficient, particularly for those who had been injured or permanently disabled while serving.

Photo via Thairath

According to Anutin, veterans who had sacrificed their physical well-being did not want handouts but were seeking stability, meaningful employment, and dignity in their post-service lives.

He stated that if his party, Bhumjaithai, formed the next government following the February 8 election, it would prioritise full-time jobs and long-term support schemes for disabled veterans.

Anutin stressed that many of them wished to continue contributing in official capacities and should be provided with career paths that match their abilities. He said it was the government’s duty to meet this need.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, members of the War Veterans Organisation of Thailand, and families of the deceased.

In a particularly emotional moment, Anutin embraced the daughter of a fallen soldier, Sgt Maj Satawat Sujarit or Sergeant Piao. He reportedly told the young girl that he would visit her family in Roi Et and assured her that they remained in his thoughts.

Photo via Thairath

The cremated remains of the 42 soldiers were enshrined alongside more than 800 others who died in previous conflicts, in a memorial hall at Victory Monument.

Bangkok Post reported that Anutin also addressed the current situation along the Cambodian border, stating that under the present conditions, border checkpoints would remain closed.

In similar news, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered the Ministry of Transport to terminate construction contracts with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) and blacklist the contractor, following a series of deadly infrastructure accidents.

Chattarin Siradakul Published: February 4, 2026, 11:16 AM
