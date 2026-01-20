Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint

A Thai woman sparked widespread backlash and an official investigation after she publicly complained that a sub-district chief candidate in Buriram province failed to pay her the promised 500 baht for her vote in the recent local election.

Sub-district chief elections were held nationwide on January 11, with official results already announced. However, controversy later erupted in Buriram province in Isaan region after allegations of vote-buying surfaced online.

The issue came to public attention after the woman posted a video on social media, openly complaining that she and others in her group did not receive the promised 500 baht, despite voting for a specific sub-district chief candidate. The woman did not reveal the identity of the candidate in the clip.

In the video, she claimed that other groups who supported the same candidate were already paid, while she and residents from her area were left out. She added that many people who had moved to Bangkok for work travelled back to Buriram specifically to vote, believing they would receive the promised cash incentive.

The woman further alleged that the candidate’s wife later contacted her, assuring her that the money would be paid soon. However, no payment was made.

The clip quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions from Thai netizens. Many criticised the apparent vote-buying attempt, while others mocked the situation, saying the woman openly admitted to participating in an illegal act. Numerous users urged the Election Commission of Thailand to urgently investigate the matter.

Following the backlash, Buriram Provincial Election Office stepped forward to address the issue. The office’s director-general, Surapong Thip-o-sot, confirmed that officials had reviewed the viral video and would launch a formal investigation.

Surapong said justice would be ensured for both the woman involved and all sub-district chief candidates. He also cautioned that the video could have been staged and might be part of a political attack by rival candidates attempting to discredit one another.

He stressed that authorities would carry out a thorough investigation to determine the facts behind the video. Legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty, whether for vote-buying, false accusations, or other election law violations.

According to Surapong, the Buriram Provincial Election Office received nine complaints related to the recent sub-district chief elections, with all cases currently under investigation.