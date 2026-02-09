Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election

Published: February 9, 2026, 10:06 AM
Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Acting Prime Minister (PM), Anutin Charnvirakul, announced an unofficial victory for himself and the Bhumjaithai Party in the 2026 General Election last night, February 8, after the party secured the highest number of seats in Parliament based on a 94% vote count.

The General Election was held nationwide yesterday. According to the latest update reported by TNN News this morning, February 9, approximately 94% of ballot papers had been counted across the country. While the Election Commission has not yet officially certified the results, the figures indicate a clear lead for Bhumjaithai.

Based on the current count, the number of seats secured by Anutin’s party is considered sufficient to confirm Bhumjaithai as the largest party in the House of Representatives and the main political force expected to lead the formation of a new coalition government.

Following the announcement of the unofficial result, Anutin and senior members of the Bhumjaithai Party held a press conference at around 10.15pm to thank voters nationwide for their support.

During his address, Anutin said the election outcome sent a clear message that the public wanted Bhumjaithai to govern the country. He pledged that the party would carry out its duties with honesty, dedication, and a firm commitment to democratic principles, with the King as head of state.

Anutin at polling station general election 2026
Photo by Orawan Ekvitthayav via AP

He added that the interests of the nation, religion, the monarchy, and the people would remain the core priorities of every Bhumjaithai Party member. Anutin also stressed that the party’s victory should be seen as a victory for all Thai citizens, regardless of which party they voted for, and said Bhumjaithai now has a responsibility to serve everyone equally.

Anutin also congratulated candidates from other political parties who won constituency MP seats and party-list positions in the House of Representatives.

According to unofficial figures shared by TNN News, Bhumjaithai secured 174 constituency MP seats, followed by the People’s Party with 87 seats, Pheu Thai Party with 58 seats, and Kla Tham Party with 56 seats.

The People’s Party achieved a clean sweep in Bangkok, marking a significant improvement from the previous General Election, when it lost the Lat Krabang district to Pheu Thai.

Anutin wins 2026 general election
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

In the constitutional referendum held alongside the election, around 60% of voters supported revising the constitution, while 32% opposed the move and 8.66% expressed no opinion.

As of now, Anutin has not confirmed which political parties will be invited to join the governing coalition.

Meanwhile, People’s Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut announced last night that his party would not participate in government formation and would instead take on the role of opposition, including refraining from voting for Anutin during the prime ministerial selection in Parliament.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut
Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

