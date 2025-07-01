Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

Constitutional Court orders Thai PM suspension while audio clip is investigated

Bob Scott8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been temporarily suspended from office after the Constitutional Court voted 7 to 2 in favour of an investigation into a leaked audio clip that has rocked the nation’s political landscape.

At 9.30am, today, July 1, a panel of judges met to deliberate on the petition submitted by Senate President Mongkol Surasak, which was backed by 36 senators. They sought clarification under Section 170 of the Thai Constitution, questioning whether the prime minister’s status had been compromised due to the contents of the controversial audio.

The audio, which features a conversation between the Thai premier and Cambodian President Hun Sen, allegedly touches on sensitive matters, including discussions about Thailand’s military and references to potential treasonous activity.

The leaked exchange reportedly raises serious concerns about national security, Thai sovereignty, and the role of the military, sparking widespread calls for accountability.

The petition submitted to the Constitutional Court requested that the 38 year old prime minister be suspended from her duties while the court investigates the allegations. The court’s decision to suspend Paetongtarn, who has already been grappling with political turmoil, comes amid growing pressure from opposition groups who believe her actions may have jeopardised Thailand’s interests.

Picture of Paetongtarn Shinawatra with her father Thaksin, courtesy of BBC

KhaoSod reported that the Constitutional Court voted overwhelmingly to accept the petition for review. With the vote standing at 9-0, the Court granted the suspension request with a 7-2 decision, compelling Paetongtarn to cease her duties as PM until the court reaches a verdict. However, in a surprising twist, the court ruled that she may continue to fulfil her role as Minister of Culture, maintaining some level of official capacity.

The audio clip, which has yet to be officially verified, is reported to contain discussions about Thailand’s military leadership, as well as comments about the 2nd Army Commander that some have interpreted as compromising national security.

The controversy stems from the claim that PM Paetongtarn’s conversation with Hun Sen could be seen as undermining the country’s sovereignty and military integrity.

While the decision is a significant blow to Paetongtarn’s administration, it remains to be seen what the long-term ramifications will be for her political future. With an ongoing investigation into the audio leak, the PM’s fate now hangs in the balance, leaving Thailand’s political scene in a state of uncertainty.

Bob Scott8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
