Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 9, 2026, 4:11 PM
656 1 minute read
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Police in Pattaya launched an investigation this morning, February 9, after the body of a foreign woman was discovered floating face down in the sea near Jomtien’s Dongtan Curve beach in Chon Buri province.

At approximately 8am, Pol. Lt. Thanongsak Inphadung of the Dongtan Curve investigative unit, as well as officers from Pattaya City Police Station, received the report and arrived at the scene along with rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Foundation and Pattaya’s marine rescue unit.

The body was discovered about 50 metres adrift from the shore, beyond the swim safety buoys, wearing a blue and green floral bikini. The woman had light blonde hair and appeared to be of Russian descent, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Rescue boat at Jomtien beach during body recovery
Photo via Khaosod

Rescue divers recovered the body and brought her ashore for a preliminary forensic examination.

Initial findings revealed no visible signs of injury, and investigators estimated that the woman had died five to six hours before being found.

No identification documents were found on her body, but officials noted the strong smell of alcohol, leading to a theory that she may have entered the water while intoxicated and drowned.

Officials have transferred the body to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for further examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators will continue to collect evidence and search for clues to identify the deceased and notify any next of kin, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a foreign man, believed to be around 60 years old, was pronounced dead last night after being pulled from the water off Karon Beach. His identity and nationality remain unknown.

The incident occurred near the sports stadium at the southern end of the beach, when the man was seen struggling in the surf. A bystander noticed him and immediately alerted the Narenthorn emergency centre.

