Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

Today, on February 8, citizens across Thailand headed to the polls to cast their votes for constituency candidates, party lists, and to decide on drafting a new constitution, marking a significant political moment for the country.

Party leaders across the political spectrum emphasised the importance of strong voter participation in this general election, urging the public to exercise their democratic rights.

In Bangkok and throughout the nation, voters began queuing at polling stations well before they officially opened at 8am, with many eager to vote early in the day.

Long lines were seen in several areas as citizens patiently waited to cast their ballots. Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul voted in his party’s stronghold of Buri Ram province, while a number of other prominent party leaders were seen voting at polling stations across Bangkok.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party, Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, and Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat publicly encouraged voters to support their respective candidates.

They also highlighted the importance of the constitutional decision, describing it as a crucial choice that could shape the country’s political future.

Voting was scheduled to conclude at 5pm nationwide, after which ballot counting was expected to begin at approximately 6.30pm. Unofficial election results were anticipated later in the evening, with early outcomes expected to emerge before midnight.

The Election Commission (EC) reported that the voting process proceeded smoothly on Sunday morning, with no major disruptions reported. Officials noted steady voter participation and expressed confidence that turnout would increase further during the afternoon hours.

The EC projected a voter turnout of around 75%, with EC chairman Narong Klanwarin suggesting participation could rise to 80% or even reach 90%.

Voters were tasked with selecting their constituency candidate, choosing a party-list representative, and deciding whether to endorse the drafting of a new constitution or retain the existing version, making this election a multifaceted and highly anticipated national event, as reported by Bangkok Post.