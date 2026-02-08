Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

Voters queue nationwide as polls open at 8am

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 3:04 PM
65 1 minute read
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Today, on February 8, citizens across Thailand headed to the polls to cast their votes for constituency candidates, party lists, and to decide on drafting a new constitution, marking a significant political moment for the country.

Party leaders across the political spectrum emphasised the importance of strong voter participation in this general election, urging the public to exercise their democratic rights.

In Bangkok and throughout the nation, voters began queuing at polling stations well before they officially opened at 8am, with many eager to vote early in the day.

Long lines were seen in several areas as citizens patiently waited to cast their ballots. Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul voted in his party’s stronghold of Buri Ram province, while a number of other prominent party leaders were seen voting at polling stations across Bangkok.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party, Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, and Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat publicly encouraged voters to support their respective candidates.

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | News by Thaiger
Image credit to The Government of Public Relation Department

They also highlighted the importance of the constitutional decision, describing it as a crucial choice that could shape the country’s political future.

Voting was scheduled to conclude at 5pm nationwide, after which ballot counting was expected to begin at approximately 6.30pm. Unofficial election results were anticipated later in the evening, with early outcomes expected to emerge before midnight.

Related Articles

The Election Commission (EC) reported that the voting process proceeded smoothly on Sunday morning, with no major disruptions reported. Officials noted steady voter participation and expressed confidence that turnout would increase further during the afternoon hours.

The EC projected a voter turnout of around 75%, with EC chairman Narong Klanwarin suggesting participation could rise to 80% or even reach 90%.

Voters were tasked with selecting their constituency candidate, choosing a party-list representative, and deciding whether to endorse the drafting of a new constitution or retain the existing version, making this election a multifaceted and highly anticipated national event, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

12 seconds ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

11 minutes ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

35 minutes ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 hour ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

2 hours ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

4 hours ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

4 hours ago
Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash

5 hours ago
Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman | Thaiger Phuket News

Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman

5 hours ago
Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

2 days ago
Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day | Thaiger Thailand News

Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day

2 days ago
Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother

2 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales

2 days ago
French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman

2 days ago
Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park

2 days ago
Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother

2 days ago
Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping

2 days ago
Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui

2 days ago
PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

2 days ago
Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint

2 days ago
King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day

2 days ago
Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist

3 days ago
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

3 days ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

3 days ago
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

3 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 3:04 PM
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.