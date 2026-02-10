Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 10, 2026, 2:56 PM
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

With official election results still to be finalised, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul spoke publicly today, February 10, to address speculation over Thailand’s next administration.

Speaking ahead of the final election results, he said it was too early to discuss positions or coalitions, as vote counting was still ongoing and had only surpassed 90%.

Anutin stated that no decisions would be made until the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) officially confirmed the results. He emphasised that he preferred to take a step-by-step approach and avoid making assumptions before the process was complete.

When asked about how his party would select Cabinet members and whether so-called “grey ministers” would be filtered out, Anutin said the party had to listen to the voice of the people.

He cited the unofficial result of more than 190 seats for Bhumjaithai and noted that such support must be respected. However, he added that it was not yet the right time to hold coalition talks or reveal such details.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul leaves press conference after 2026 election
Anutin Charnvirakul at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Feb. 8, 2026 | Photo via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

When asked whether a stable government required more than 300 seats, he responded that the full list of MPs, including party-list representatives and smaller parties, still had to be finalised.

Anutin dismissed speculation that his party might struggle to complete a full four-year term, saying he had no concerns and believed his leadership style respected legal boundaries and public sentiment. He insisted he would never act against the people’s will.

Regarding internal party dynamics and the presence of multiple influential factions, Anutin questioned the negative connotation of the term “บ้านใหญ่” (big political houses). He argued that such groups represented trust and stability for the people, and added that nearly every party had its own dominant figures, so it should not be viewed as a problem.

He added that government stability depended on performance, not numbers, citing his past experience in leading a minority government that managed to deliver key policies.

Still, he believed this time the party would lead a majority government. He concluded by saying he would proceed cautiously and within the limits of the law.

PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

When asked about claims from Pheu Thai that the election was riddled with irregularities, Anutin brushed them aside, saying such accusations are common after losing.

He argued that since the government did not conduct the election, any concerns should be directed at the ECT, which was solely responsible for the process.

As for the push to recount votes in some provinces, he said it was part of the legal process and again reiterated that the ECT, not the government, had authority over the matter.

On the matter of MOU 44, Anutin said the Cabinet would discuss the issue and assign relevant ministries and agencies to begin preparations for its cancellation.

He acknowledged that the government was not yet in caretaker status but saw no benefit in maintaining a memorandum that had shown no progress.

When questioned about rumours that his party would exclude the Klatham Party from the coalition, Anutin declined to answer and instead proceeded to the Cabinet meeting, reported Amarin TV.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.