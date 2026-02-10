Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

Over 200 university students gathered last night, February 9, at the Election Commission’s District 1 coordination centre in Maha Sarakham province to demand a recount of the recent election results.

The protest, which stemmed from concerns over vote tally discrepancies, began around 9pm at the polling centre located within Rajabhat Mahasarakham University.

Demonstrators, mainly local students and youth leaders from District 1, surrounded the district election office and called for clarity after claiming to have found inconsistencies between official vote counts and publicly posted data.

Protesters reportedly demanded a transparent explanation from officials and stated that they would not disperse until a fair resolution was reached.

Police were present at the scene to maintain order and ensure the gathering remained peaceful. Srettha Nensuwan, District Chief of Mueang Maha Sarakham and chair of the local Election Commission, addressed the crowd alongside Lieutenant Colonel Traisorn Phasuk, director of the Maha Sarakham Provincial Election Office.

Officials told the group that if they wished to request a recount, they would need to submit a formal complaint in writing.

The statement would need to specify the issues and suspicions in detail before the matter could be referred to the provincial commission for further consideration.

A student representative reported that the group remained concerned about the integrity of the vote-counting process. They pointed to previous incidents in other provinces, including Chon Buri, as examples of similar irregularities.

The group insisted that a new count was necessary to ensure transparency and fairness for voters who had exercised their rights, reported Amarin TV.

Similarly, a group of voters in Chon Buri province staged an overnight protest at a polling station in District 1 after raising concerns over alleged election corruption, prompting calls for an immediate recount. Protesters claimed the boxes were not stored in a secure, tightly sealed manner and lacked cable ties, which are required under Election Commission of Thailand regulations.