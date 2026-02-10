Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 10, 2026, 1:22 PM
618 1 minute read
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Over 200 university students gathered last night, February 9, at the Election Commission’s District 1 coordination centre in Maha Sarakham province to demand a recount of the recent election results.

The protest, which stemmed from concerns over vote tally discrepancies, began around 9pm at the polling centre located within Rajabhat Mahasarakham University.

Demonstrators, mainly local students and youth leaders from District 1, surrounded the district election office and called for clarity after claiming to have found inconsistencies between official vote counts and publicly posted data.

Protesters reportedly demanded a transparent explanation from officials and stated that they would not disperse until a fair resolution was reached.

Students protesting outside Election Commission office in Maha Sarakham
Photo via Amarin TV

Police were present at the scene to maintain order and ensure the gathering remained peaceful. Srettha Nensuwan, District Chief of Mueang Maha Sarakham and chair of the local Election Commission, addressed the crowd alongside Lieutenant Colonel Traisorn Phasuk, director of the Maha Sarakham Provincial Election Office.

Officials told the group that if they wished to request a recount, they would need to submit a formal complaint in writing.

The statement would need to specify the issues and suspicions in detail before the matter could be referred to the provincial commission for further consideration.

Related Articles

A student representative reported that the group remained concerned about the integrity of the vote-counting process. They pointed to previous incidents in other provinces, including Chon Buri, as examples of similar irregularities.

Students protesting outside Election Commission office in Maha Sarakham
Photo via Amarin TV

The group insisted that a new count was necessary to ensure transparency and fairness for voters who had exercised their rights, reported Amarin TV.

Similarly, a group of voters in Chon Buri province staged an overnight protest at a polling station in District 1 after raising concerns over alleged election corruption, prompting calls for an immediate recount. Protesters claimed the boxes were not stored in a secure, tightly sealed manner and lacked cable ties, which are required under Election Commission of Thailand regulations.

Latest Thailand News
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

6 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

7 hours ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

7 hours ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

8 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

8 hours ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

9 hours ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

9 hours ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

10 hours ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

10 hours ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

10 hours ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

11 hours ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

12 hours ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

12 hours ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

13 hours ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

13 hours ago
Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm | Thaiger Thailand News

Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm

14 hours ago
Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

14 hours ago
Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini

14 hours ago
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

1 day ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

1 day ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

1 day ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

1 day ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

1 day ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand Election NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 10, 2026, 1:22 PM
618 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.