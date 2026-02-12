Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction

The election director for Constituency 1 in Chon Buri yesterday, February 11, filed a police complaint against two women following an alleged intrusion and obstruction during the collection and consolidation of ballot boxes at the tally venue.

The complaint was lodged following an incident that reportedly took place on February 9 during the transfer and consolidation of ballot boxes after polls had closed.

According to officials, the Election Commission for Constituency 1 in Chon Buri had designated the Chon Buri Municipality badminton court as the official location for collecting ballot boxes, receiving materials after voting ended, and carrying out the consolidation process.

At around 7pm, a group of individuals allegedly entered the premises and obstructed officials who were responsible for receiving ballot boxes from polling stations and merging them with related election materials.

Khaosod reported that the group removed the raw vote tally sheet from Polling Station 15 in Saen Suk Municipality, thereby preventing officers from proceeding in accordance with instructions.

Officials were also unable to hand over ballot boxes, election materials, and ballot stubs to the director of the Chon Buri Provincial Election Commission Office as required under the 2023 Election Commission regulations governing the election of Members of Parliament.

The election director for Constituency 1 subsequently filed legal complaints against two individuals: Manassanun “Jae Tong” Kornkasem and Kanokwan “Fern” Sroysom.

They are accused of obstructing officials in the performance of their duties and removing documents belonging to others in a manner likely to cause damage to the public or other parties.

Legal proceedings will now continue in accordance with the law.

