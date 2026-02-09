Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

A Chinese man sustained serious injuries after a mysterious fall from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Na Kluea area of Chon Buri province early yesterday morning, February 8, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Rescuers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation were alerted to the incident at around 3am at a hotel in the Na Kluea area of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station also rushed to the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22 year old Chinese man, later identified as Wang Li Chuan, lying critically injured in the hotel garden beneath the building.

Rescue workers provided emergency first aid at the scene before transporting him to the nearest hospital for urgent medical treatment. His current condition has not yet been publicly updated.

Tensions reportedly flared at the scene shortly after authorities arrived. A group of Thai and Chinese nationals, believed to be associated with the injured man, allegedly obstructed local journalists from reporting on the incident.

According to media on site, members of the group shouted vulgar language and pushed reporters, forcing hotel security personnel to step in to suppress the situation. Following the intervention, the group quickly left the area.

The group was believed to stay in the same fourth-floor room as Wang. They reportedly refused to allow police to search their hotel room and actively blocked journalists from taking photographs or video footage at the scene.

A hotel security guard told SiamChon News that he heard a loud noise resembling something hitting the ground and rushed to investigate, only to discover the injured Chinese man lying in the garden below.

The guard added that the balconies on the hotel’s upper floors were fitted with wrought iron bars designed to prevent accidental falls. He said it appeared extremely difficult for someone to accidentally fall over the railing, deepening suspicion about how the incident occurred.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from inside and outside the hotel to determine whether the fall was accidental, intentional, or the result of external involvement.

Officers have not ruled out the possibility that the man may have jumped while under the influence of intoxicants, or that he may have been forced to jump while attempting to escape a dangerous situation.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and further questioning of those connected to the injured man will be conducted once his condition stabilises.