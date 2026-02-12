Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 12, 2026, 5:17 PM
98 1 minute read
Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook page: อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว :อีซ้อ

A viral video recorded in Kantang district, Trang province, appeared to show two election officials marking tallies behind overlapping score sheets, raising eyebrows regarding the transparency of the process.

The footage, shared today, February 12, by the Facebook page “อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว อีซ้อ”, shows a similar setup to a previously circulated clip in which score sheets are placed over one another on a board, obstructing public view.

In the video, two officials are seen going behind the overlapping papers to mark vote tallies, despite what appears to be ample unused space on the board.

In the caption accompanying the clip, the page questioned whether the repeated arrangement was coincidental or directed. It wrote:

“Coincidence or ordered? In many places during vote counting, officials duck behind the board to mark tallies even though there is plenty of space on the side. It is the same model used in many locations nationwide.”

The page went on to accuse higher authorities of directing the repeated setup of overlapping score sheets, where officials marked tallies out of public view, arguing that it was unlikely to be accidental if it appeared in several locations.

Related Articles

The video quickly attracted critical comments from social media users, with some calling for the removal of the election committee involved and questioning the transparency of the process.

Others asked why observers at the scene did not intervene, while several users accused officials of deliberately concealing vote tallies from public view.

Some netizens also argued that if the Election Commission could not ensure transparency, it should reconsider who is appointed to carry out such duties.

The emergence of this second video from Trang follows an earlier viral clip that showed a similar arrangement of overlapping score sheets during vote counting, which had already triggered online backlash.

Together, the two videos have intensified discussion on social media about the transparency of vote-counting procedures.

Elsewhere, a group of voters in Chon Buri province staged an overnight protest at a polling station in District 1 after raising concerns over alleged election corruption. Protesters claimed the boxes were not stored in a secure, tightly sealed manner and lacked cable ties, which are required under Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) regulations.

Latest Thailand News
Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage | Thaiger Thailand News

Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

32 minutes ago
Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day

2 hours ago
ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances

2 hours ago
Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures | Thaiger Thailand News

Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures

2 hours ago
Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo

4 hours ago
Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat

6 hours ago
Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction

7 hours ago
Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks &#038; buses | Thaiger Automotive

Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks & buses

8 hours ago
School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured | Thaiger Thailand News

School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured

8 hours ago
Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples

1 day ago
Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | Thaiger News

Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S.

1 day ago
Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts

1 day ago
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

1 day ago
Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself

1 day ago
Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index

1 day ago
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

1 day ago
Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands

1 day ago
People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities

1 day ago
5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok. | Thaiger Technology News

5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok.

1 day ago
February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain | Thaiger Thailand News

February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain

1 day ago
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

2 days ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

2 days ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

2 days ago
South Thailand NewsThailand Election NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 12, 2026, 5:17 PM
98 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.