Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

A viral video recorded in Kantang district, Trang province, appeared to show two election officials marking tallies behind overlapping score sheets, raising eyebrows regarding the transparency of the process.

The footage, shared today, February 12, by the Facebook page “อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว อีซ้อ”, shows a similar setup to a previously circulated clip in which score sheets are placed over one another on a board, obstructing public view.

In the video, two officials are seen going behind the overlapping papers to mark vote tallies, despite what appears to be ample unused space on the board.

In the caption accompanying the clip, the page questioned whether the repeated arrangement was coincidental or directed. It wrote:

“Coincidence or ordered? In many places during vote counting, officials duck behind the board to mark tallies even though there is plenty of space on the side. It is the same model used in many locations nationwide.”

The page went on to accuse higher authorities of directing the repeated setup of overlapping score sheets, where officials marked tallies out of public view, arguing that it was unlikely to be accidental if it appeared in several locations.

The video quickly attracted critical comments from social media users, with some calling for the removal of the election committee involved and questioning the transparency of the process.

Others asked why observers at the scene did not intervene, while several users accused officials of deliberately concealing vote tallies from public view.

Some netizens also argued that if the Election Commission could not ensure transparency, it should reconsider who is appointed to carry out such duties.

The emergence of this second video from Trang follows an earlier viral clip that showed a similar arrangement of overlapping score sheets during vote counting, which had already triggered online backlash.

Together, the two videos have intensified discussion on social media about the transparency of vote-counting procedures.

Elsewhere, a group of voters in Chon Buri province staged an overnight protest at a polling station in District 1 after raising concerns over alleged election corruption. Protesters claimed the boxes were not stored in a secure, tightly sealed manner and lacked cable ties, which are required under Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) regulations.