Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 23, 2025, 3:20 PM
161 2 minutes read
Photo via The Pattaya News

  • A Myanmar national named Tang Siton died in a police holding cell in Sri Racha on December 21 after being detained for public intoxication.
  • Tang was initially taken to Laem Chabang Hospital due to pre-existing injuries before being placed in a shared cell, where he exhibited erratic behavior and aggression.
  • Fellow detainees reported that Tang's condition deteriorated overnight, leading to unresponsiveness; emergency responders later confirmed he had no pulse and could not be revived.
  • An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, though initial investigations found no signs of foul play or new injuries on Tang's body.

 

A Myanmar national detained for public intoxication in Sri Racha, Chonburi, was found dead in a police holding cell on December 21, prompting an investigation into the cause of death.

The man, identified as Tang Siton, was taken into custody by Nong Kham Police around 2.18am on December 21, following reports that he had been behaving erratically while heavily intoxicated. Before being booked, officers noticed injuries on Tang and brought him to Laem Chabang Hospital. The wounds were not considered serious and were believed to have occurred before his arrest.

Once transferred to the police station, Tang was placed in a shared cell with other detainees. Officers reported that he was agitated, uncooperative, and appeared not to sleep throughout the night.

Fellow detainees later told police that Tang had initially eaten food and behaved normally, but became increasingly aggressive. At one point, he reportedly began hitting his head against a bathroom wall until it bled. Other inmates said they cleaned the wound with tissues and gave him paracetamol after he complained. Later, Tang allegedly punched another detainee during a dispute over sleeping space, which caused officers to separate him.

By the following morning, Tang’s condition worsened. Detainees in a nearby cell said he appeared pale, was struggling to breathe, and eventually became unresponsive. They called out to officers for help.

At around noon, emergency responders arrived at the station and found Tang slumped against the wall of his isolation cell. He had no pulse, and CPR was performed for 30 minutes with assistance from nurses from Laem Chabang Hospital, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The Pattaya News reported that the preliminary examination found no new injuries on Tang’s body, only previously treated ones. Police also confirmed there were no signs of assault by other detainees.

Thai police and officials meeting to discuss the in-custody death of Tang Siton in Sri Racha.
Photo via The Pattaya News

Tang’s body has been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. While foul play has been ruled out based on initial evidence and witness accounts, authorities say the case remains open pending forensic results.

In similar news, a Myanmar man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed twice in a jealous rage by his girlfriend’s brother during a heated altercation in Sri Racha.

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.