Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 24, 2025, 11:15 AM
57 1 minute read
The vehicle that accidently struck the security guard | Photo via KhaoSod

A 52 year old security guard was fatally struck by a car while attempting to cross the express lane of Phahonyothin Road to assist at the scene of a pickup truck crash in Pathum Thani early this morning, November 24.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am in the outbound express lane in Khlong Nueng subdistrict, Khlong Luang district. Police from Khlong Luang Police Station, rescue workers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation, and a forensic team from Thammasat University Hospital responded to the scene.

The victim, identified as Kamphon, was found deceased in the far right lane. His body had been thrown some distance from the point of impact. Approximately 50 metres away, an orange Honda Jazz with Bangkok plates was found parked in the left lane. Its front windshield was severely damaged.

The driver, 32 year old Satthawat, remained at the scene and waited for the police. According to Satthawat, he was driving from Bangkok to Saraburi and did not see Kamphon crossing the road in time to stop.

Nearby, a Toyota pickup truck registered in Bangkok was found crashed into a support pillar of a pedestrian overpass. The truck was fully loaded with steel formwork. The driver, 35 year old Nopparat, said he was transporting materials from Nakhon Ratchasima, when he lost control and hit the bridge column.

A damaged pickup, the vehicle involved in the initial accident, which the security guard was attempting to help | Photo via KhaoSod

KhaoSod reported that a motorcycle taxi driver at the scene told police that Kamphon, who worked as a nearby security guard, had seen the pickup truck crash and rushed over to help, but was hit before he could reach it.

Police have documented the scene and sent the victim’s body to Thammasat University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Satthawat was taken to Khlong Luang Police Station for further questioning as the investigation continues.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.