Foreign motorcyclist critically injured in Pattaya-area high-speed curve crash

A foreign man, believed to be in his mid-20s, sustained severe injuries in a motorcycle accident early Friday morning, December 5.

The accident occurred when he lost control on a sharp curve and collided with an electricity pole at around 6.20am on the Huay Yai Phrom–Na Phrao Road, near Soi Lung Term.

CCTV footage revealed the man was travelling at high speed before approaching the curve, where his motorcycle wobbled, overturned, and slid several metres along the road before crashing into a power pole.

The rescue team from Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Foundation, along with emergency medical staff from Phyathai Sri Racha Hospital and Sri Racha Police Station officers, promptly arrived at the scene.

The rescuers discovered a heavily damaged white-and-black GPX Diamond motorcycle beside the pole. The rider, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, was found unconscious with severe facial and head lacerations, heavy bleeding, and multiple abrasions across his body.

Lacking identification documents, the rescue workers confirmed the injured man is a foreign national, though his nationality remains unknown.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the man was riding alone, with no other vehicles involved. One witness mentioned hearing the motorcycle approaching at high speed, followed by a loud crash.

A village security guard on duty at the time recounted, ‘I was writing a report in the guard booth when I heard a motorcycle roaring toward us, engine screaming.

Moments later there was a huge bang. I ran out and saw villagers already gathering. The rider was lying motionless on the road. We tried calling out to him and shaking him gently, but he didn’t respond, only his feet twitched slightly.

We didn’t dare move him further in case we made the injuries worse. He was clearly going very fast, and this curve is dangerous.’

First aid was administered on-site before the critically injured man was urgently transferred to hospital for further treatment. Police documented the scene, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed CCTV footage.

Officers confirmed the case will proceed under standard legal procedures for a single-vehicle accident.

Authorities have reiterated the importance for motorcyclists to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution on curved roads, particularly during early morning hours when visibility may be reduced to prevent motorcycle accidents, reported by the Pattaya News.