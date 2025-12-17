3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 17, 2025, 1:47 PM
72 2 minutes read
3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Three foreign motorcyclists fled the scene and abandoned their injured friend after running a red light and crashing into a Thai woman’s motorcycle in Phuket this morning, December 17.

According to Phuket Times, the accident occurred at an intersection near the popular restaurant Go Benz Rice Porridge Phuket, where Patiphat Road meets Vichitsongkram Road. The crash happened after four foreign motorcyclists allegedly ignored a red traffic light while riding through the junction.

The report stated that the Thai woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was injured in the collision. One of the foreign riders was also hurt. However, the injured foreign man was left behind at the scene after his three companions fled, apparently to avoid legal consequences.

As of the latest update, the conditions of both the Thai woman and the injured foreign man had not been released to the public. The remaining foreign motorcyclists involved in the incident were still at large.

Foreign motorcyclist runs red light and crashes
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The incident sparked strong reactions among Thai netizens, with many mentioning reckless behaviour by foreign motorists in Phuket. Some users said similar incidents happen frequently and blamed a lack of strict enforcement of traffic laws. Some of the comments stated…

“A lot of foreigners run a red light in Phuket. When Thai traffic laws will be effective.”

“I’m sure that the foreigner on the yellow motorcycle rode against the flow of traffic and almost crashed into me.”

Related Articles

“Before blaming the foreigners, blaming the rental shops first. They focus only on their income. They should be punished when accidents occur.”

“They (rental shop owners) rent cars and motorcycles too easily even without skills. I don’t dare to overtake them on road even if they rode very slowly because they always make unexpected and reckless moves.”

Foreigners escape motorcycle accident in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In a related incident, a foreign tourist was killed in a motorcycle accident in Phang Nga on December 12. The tourist and his friends had rented motorcycles in Phuket and travelled to Phang Nga for sightseeing.

During their return journey, one rider reportedly lost control on a downhill curve, causing the motorcycles to collide and resulting in a fatality.

Earlier in November, three foreign motorcyclists were fined 4,000 baht each for running a red light at an intersection in Phuket. Fortunately, no one was injured in that case. The Thai motorcycle rental owner who provided the vehicles was also fined.

Foreigners flee scene even if friend injured in accident
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Latest Thailand News
Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm

14 seconds ago
3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket

7 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom

43 minutes ago
Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize

3 hours ago
American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport | Thaiger Thailand News

American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport

4 hours ago
Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025 | Thaiger Entertainment

Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025

4 hours ago
Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies

20 hours ago
South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day | Thaiger Bangkok News

South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day

20 hours ago
French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan | Thaiger Crime News

French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan

20 hours ago
Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani

21 hours ago
Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha

22 hours ago
Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

22 hours ago
Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort | Thaiger Crime News

Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort

23 hours ago
Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant

23 hours ago
Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres

24 hours ago
More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom

1 day ago
Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach

1 day ago
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

1 day ago
Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected

1 day ago
Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault | Thaiger Crime News

Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault

1 day ago
Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare

1 day ago
Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 17, 2025, 1:47 PM
72 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.