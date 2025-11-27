Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

November 27, 2025, 2:44 PM
Photo via Channel 8

A Pakistani motorcyclist fatally struck an elderly Thai woman on a zebra crossing in the Rat Burana district of Bangkok yesterday, November 26, and tried to flee but was chased down by witnesses.

Rat Burana Police Station officers and rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation rushed to the zebra crossing on Pracha Uthit Road, near Soi Pracha Uthit 4, after receiving a report at 8.19pm on November 26.

The 80 year old victim, Amnuay, was found unconscious on the road with a severe head injury and multiple scratches. Her white tote bag and walking stick were discovered beside her. She was reported to be a retired teacher from Chetupon Commercial College.

Rescuers performed CPR as her vital signs were extremely weak before transferring her to Suksawat Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

A damaged black and red Zongshen Ryuka motorcycle, registration 6 กฉ 6336 Bangkok, was found at the scene. The headlamp was broken and the meter panel smashed. The rider was identified as 21 year old Pakistani national, Vichan.

Pakistani man kills Thai on Bangkok road
Photo via Channel 8

Vichan told police he was riding to the market and had travelled from the Na Luang intersection towards the KM.9 Intersection. He claimed several people were crossing the road and he could not brake in time. He insisted he was not speeding and had struck only the victim’s arm.

Witnesses strongly disputed his statement. Nopparat Duangsi, a 28 year old witness, said the victim was crossing the zebra crossing when the motorcyclist approached at high speed and hit her with such force that her body was thrown more than 20 metres. She said he did not slow down or attempt to brake.

Foreign motorcyclist kills Thai
Photo via KhaoSod English

Another witness, 34 year old Kanokphan Somjai, insisted that other vehicles had stopped to allow the victim to cross, except the foreign rider.

According to Kanokphan, the suspect pretended to speak on the phone after the crash and then walked toward Soi Pracha Uthit 15 in an attempt to escape. She and other bystanders chased him down.

Police detained Vichan for further questioning. Officers will examine CCTV footage and collect evidence before pressing formal charges.

Thai woman killed in accident by pakistani man
Photo via KhaoSod English

