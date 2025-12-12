Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 10:14 AM
238 2 minutes read
Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign motorcyclist has gone viral on Thai social media after being spotted wearing a cooking pot instead of a helmet while riding along a road in Phuket.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared photos of the unusual rider on Tuesday, December 9, with a caption jokingly asking, “What kind of helmet he was wearing? This foreigner was heading to the Sarasin Bridge.”

In the images, the foreign man was seen riding a grey motorcycle alone. He was dressed in black shorts and a black long-sleeved jersey, with a shiny aluminium pot placed upside down on his head in place of a standard motorcycle helmet.

The images quickly drew attention online, with many Thai netizens reacting with humour, while others raised serious concerns about road safety.

Some commenters joked about the pot becoming unbearably hot under the afternoon sun, while others sarcastically remarked that at least the rider had covered his head with something.

Foreigner wears pot while riding motorcycle in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

However, many online users criticised the act as reckless and irresponsible, stressing that the pot would provide no real protection in the event of an accident.

Several netizens warned that such behaviour could easily result in severe injury or death, adding that it set a poor example for other riders.

Related Articles

Some commenters also viewed the stunt as disrespectful, suggesting it mocked Thailand’s traffic laws and implied that foreigners could ignore safety rules without consequence.

The incident comes amid ongoing scrutiny of foreign motorcyclists in Phuket, where several recent cases sparked public debate over road discipline and law enforcement.

Phuket road
Photo by Fabio Achilli via Flickr

In a related incident, a foreign motorcyclist was criticised online after being caught on video making an illegal U-turn by riding over a traffic island in Phuket. The case divided public opinion, with some condemning the rider’s actions while others pointed out that similar traffic violations are also committed by Thai motorists.

Last month, three foreign riders were fined after dashcam footage showed them running a red light in Phuket. Each rider received the maximum fine of 4,000 baht, while the owners of the rental motorcycles were also penalised for allowing their vehicles to be used illegally.

In another case reported recently, a foreign motorcyclist fled the scene after crashing into a local songthaew, or baht bus, and two parked vehicles in Phuket. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the rider did not stop to take responsibility.

