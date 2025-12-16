Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 16, 2025, 3:29 PM
98 2 minutes read
Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ยศวดี พานทอง

A Thai man called for legal action against two foreign men after they were seen spray-painting walls in Phuket without permission from property owners.

The issue was raised by Facebook user Yotwadee Panthong, who shared photos of the two foreign men in a Facebook group of Phuket locals yesterday, December 15. In his post, Yotwadee criticised the men’s behaviour and questioned whether authorities would take action against them. In his caption, he wrote…

“Can anyone take action against these foreigners? They have gone too far, spray-painting everywhere. Shops in Kata should not sell spray colour so easily. Is this graffiti, art, or just rubbish? Who allowed this to happen, and is it even legal?”

The photos showed one foreign man wearing a white tank top, black trousers, and sunglasses. He was holding a spray paint can containing pastel blue paint, with fresh graffiti visible on the wall behind him.

Another foreign man was seen wearing a black T-shirt, beige trousers, and a white cap. He was photographed spray-painting on a rusty door, which appeared to belong to an abandoned building.

Foreigner spray-paint walls in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ยศวดี พานทอง

The post quickly attracted attention from Thai netizens. Some users pointed out that Thai people also spray walls, especially abandoned properties, and suggested that the foreign men may have assumed it was acceptable after seeing existing graffiti nearby.

Other netizens expressed concern over unequal law enforcement. One Thai woman commented that she had seen multiple traffic signs in Phuket sprayed with Russian words.

Related Articles

She claimed police would act quickly if the graffiti were written in Thai, but said no action appeared to have been taken when foreign suspects were involved.

Yotwadee did not reveal the exact location where the incident occurred, and local police officers have yet to issue any official statement regarding the case or confirm whether an investigation has begun.

Foreigner criticised for painting walls in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ยศวดี พานทอง

Similar incidents involving foreign nationals and graffiti have been reported in Thailand in recent months. In October, two foreign teenagers were caught on video spray-painting the wall of a roadside accommodation in Phuket.

In another case in September, a suspect was arrested in Bangkok for damaging a mural created by a Spanish artist in Soi Charoen Krung 30. That case drew attention after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration intervened, as the mural was part of a cultural campaign jointly organised with the Embassy of Spain.

Latest Thailand News
Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha

4 minutes ago
Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

12 minutes ago
Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort | Thaiger Crime News

Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort

43 minutes ago
Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant

1 hour ago
Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres

2 hours ago
More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom

2 hours ago
Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach

3 hours ago
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

4 hours ago
Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected

4 hours ago
Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault | Thaiger Crime News

Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault

5 hours ago
Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare

5 hours ago
Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party

5 hours ago
Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site

6 hours ago
Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani

22 hours ago
Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok

22 hours ago
Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals

23 hours ago
Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance

23 hours ago
Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town | Thaiger Thailand News

Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

24 hours ago
Thai man cites son with Down&#8217;s syndrome after stealing police&#8217;s motorcycle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man cites son with Down’s syndrome after stealing police’s motorcycle

24 hours ago
Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan

1 day ago
CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging | Thaiger Bangkok News

CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

1 day ago
Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

1 day ago
Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured

1 day ago
UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga | Thaiger Road deaths

UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 16, 2025, 3:29 PM
98 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.