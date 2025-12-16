Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

A Thai man called for legal action against two foreign men after they were seen spray-painting walls in Phuket without permission from property owners.

The issue was raised by Facebook user Yotwadee Panthong, who shared photos of the two foreign men in a Facebook group of Phuket locals yesterday, December 15. In his post, Yotwadee criticised the men’s behaviour and questioned whether authorities would take action against them. In his caption, he wrote…

“Can anyone take action against these foreigners? They have gone too far, spray-painting everywhere. Shops in Kata should not sell spray colour so easily. Is this graffiti, art, or just rubbish? Who allowed this to happen, and is it even legal?”

The photos showed one foreign man wearing a white tank top, black trousers, and sunglasses. He was holding a spray paint can containing pastel blue paint, with fresh graffiti visible on the wall behind him.

Another foreign man was seen wearing a black T-shirt, beige trousers, and a white cap. He was photographed spray-painting on a rusty door, which appeared to belong to an abandoned building.

The post quickly attracted attention from Thai netizens. Some users pointed out that Thai people also spray walls, especially abandoned properties, and suggested that the foreign men may have assumed it was acceptable after seeing existing graffiti nearby.

Other netizens expressed concern over unequal law enforcement. One Thai woman commented that she had seen multiple traffic signs in Phuket sprayed with Russian words.

She claimed police would act quickly if the graffiti were written in Thai, but said no action appeared to have been taken when foreign suspects were involved.

Yotwadee did not reveal the exact location where the incident occurred, and local police officers have yet to issue any official statement regarding the case or confirm whether an investigation has begun.

Similar incidents involving foreign nationals and graffiti have been reported in Thailand in recent months. In October, two foreign teenagers were caught on video spray-painting the wall of a roadside accommodation in Phuket.

In another case in September, a suspect was arrested in Bangkok for damaging a mural created by a Spanish artist in Soi Charoen Krung 30. That case drew attention after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration intervened, as the mural was part of a cultural campaign jointly organised with the Embassy of Spain.