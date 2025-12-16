Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 16, 2025, 4:35 PM
2 minutes read
Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo by Chanatib Bunpasoet-chn

A Thai man issued a public warning about a pickpocket gang after CCTV footage captured three women stealing from a foreign tourist walking along Songwat Road near Bangkok’s Chinatown.

Chanatib Bunpasoet-chn posted the video of the crime on his Facebook account yesterday, December 15, with a caption stating…

“Scam warning. This afternoon, this foreign tourist requested to check a security camera outside Song Viet restaurant because she thought she was pickpocketed. Her assumption was proved to be true after reviewing the footage.”

Chanatib also uploaded CCTV footage showing the pickpocketing incident. The video showed three female suspects walking closely around the foreign woman.

All three suspects hid their identities by wearing hats and face masks. They were also seen carrying umbrellas, which were used to block the view of passersby during the theft.

In the footage, one suspect wearing a brown T-shirt was seen walking behind the victim. She then reached into the victim’s tote bag and removed valuables. The suspect immediately handed the stolen items to another woman wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Thai women steals from foreign victim on Songwat Road in Bangkok
Photo by Chanatib Bunpasoet-chn

The same suspect appeared to attempt a second theft by placing her hand into the victim’s bag again. At that point, the foreign woman seemed to become suspicious and tried to walk away from the group.

Related Articles

The three suspects then acted as if nothing had happened and slowly walked away from the area. At around the same time, the foreign woman left the scene by taxi.

The victim later realised her belongings were missing and returned to the area to request CCTV footage from outside the restaurant, which confirmed her suspicions.

Chanatib did not disclose the value of the items stolen and did not clarify whether the victim had reported the incident to police. However, he urged the public to remain alert and immediately notify police if they spot the suspects shown in the video.

Foreign woman lost valuables in pickpocket
Photo by Chanatib Bunpasoet-chn

In a related incident, police arrested two Vietnamese pickpocket suspects at a rented house in Din Daeng district of Bangkok yesterday. The arrest followed a report from a security guard at Wat Pho, who noticed suspicious behaviour and alerted officers.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and identified the two Vietnamese nationals as suspects who were previously arrested for pickpocketing last year. Officers later tracked them down and arrested them at the rented house.

Pickpocket near Bangkok Chinatown
Photo by Chanatib Bunpasoet-chn

The two suspects confessed that they planned to commit theft at the temple. They also admitted to entering Thailand illegally by paying 11,500 baht each to a Thai national who helped them cross the Mekong River into the country.

The suspects added that another Vietnamese national travelled with them but stayed at a separate location. No further details were provided about that person.

