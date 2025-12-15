Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 15, 2025, 11:30 AM
74 1 minute read
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

Two Iraqi nationals were injured after riding a motorcycle against the flow of traffic and colliding with a motorcycle carrying two Russian tourists in Pattaya early on Saturday, December 13.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the accident at around 12.10am. The crash occurred on Sukhumvit Road, outside Underwater World Pattaya. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were dispatched to provide first aid to those involved.

At the scene, police found two motorcycles lying damaged on the road. A Russian couple, whose identities were not disclosed, were injured. The Russian man sustained minor injuries, while the Russian woman complained of pain in her left leg.

A short distance away, two Iraqi men, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, were found with minor injuries. Rescue workers provided first aid to all four foreigners, with only the Russian woman requiring further treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to witnesses, the Iraqi tourists were riding their motorcycle against the traffic flow when they collided head-on with the Russian couple’s motorcycle, which was travelling normally along the road.

Motorcycle accident injures Russian and Iraqi
Photo via The Pattaya News

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation. If the footage confirms that the Iraqi rider was driving against traffic, he may face a fine of between 500 and 2,000 baht for violating Sections 41 and 43 of the Land Transport Act.

Additional charges may be filed for reckless driving causing injury to others, an offence punishable by up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.

Related Articles
Iraqi rides motorcycle against traffic causing injuries
Photo via The Pattaya News

In a recent motorcycle accident involving foreign nationals, a man from the United Arab Emirates was killed in Phang Nga on December 12 after riding a motorcycle with three friends before the vehicles reportedly collided with one another.

Last week, another foreign motorcyclist in Chon Buri sustained serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into an electricity pole on Huay Yai Phrom-Na Phrao Road.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

33 seconds ago
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

7 minutes ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

49 minutes ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

1 hour ago
Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

19 hours ago
Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin&#8217;s nephew | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew

20 hours ago
Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border

20 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van

21 hours ago
Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

21 hours ago
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

22 hours ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

22 hours ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

23 hours ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

1 day ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

1 day ago
Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals

2 days ago
Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

2 days ago
Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup

2 days ago
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer

2 days ago
Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time

2 days ago
Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket

2 days ago
EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026 | Thaiger News

EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026

2 days ago
Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion

2 days ago
EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution | Thaiger Thailand News

EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 15, 2025, 11:30 AM
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.