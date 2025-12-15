Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

Two Iraqi nationals were injured after riding a motorcycle against the flow of traffic and colliding with a motorcycle carrying two Russian tourists in Pattaya early on Saturday, December 13.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the accident at around 12.10am. The crash occurred on Sukhumvit Road, outside Underwater World Pattaya. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were dispatched to provide first aid to those involved.

At the scene, police found two motorcycles lying damaged on the road. A Russian couple, whose identities were not disclosed, were injured. The Russian man sustained minor injuries, while the Russian woman complained of pain in her left leg.

A short distance away, two Iraqi men, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, were found with minor injuries. Rescue workers provided first aid to all four foreigners, with only the Russian woman requiring further treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to witnesses, the Iraqi tourists were riding their motorcycle against the traffic flow when they collided head-on with the Russian couple’s motorcycle, which was travelling normally along the road.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation. If the footage confirms that the Iraqi rider was driving against traffic, he may face a fine of between 500 and 2,000 baht for violating Sections 41 and 43 of the Land Transport Act.

Additional charges may be filed for reckless driving causing injury to others, an offence punishable by up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.

In a recent motorcycle accident involving foreign nationals, a man from the United Arab Emirates was killed in Phang Nga on December 12 after riding a motorcycle with three friends before the vehicles reportedly collided with one another.

Last week, another foreign motorcyclist in Chon Buri sustained serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into an electricity pole on Huay Yai Phrom-Na Phrao Road.