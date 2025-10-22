Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction

October 22, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Phongsakorn Hongjun

A Thai Bolt rider crashed into an electricity pole on a road in Bang Na, Bangkok, yesterday, October 21, after focusing on a map on his mobile phone, leading to the deaths of himself and his passenger.

Officers from Bang Na Police Station received a report of a fatal motorcycle accident near the entrance of Soi Bang Na-Trat 16 on Bang Na-Trat Road. Rescue workers were also dispatched to the scene. At the crash site, officers found the bodies of two people lying on the left lane of the three-lane road.

The 18 year old Bolt rider, Suwannaphum, was found with a fractured skull and a shattered helmet. Nearby, the female passenger, 27 year old Surinda Buadam, was found dead with a severe head injury.

About 20 metres away, police found a brand-new white Yamaha NMAX motorcycle lying on its side with heavy damage. Blood stains were seen on an electricity pole at the entrance of Soi Bang Na-Trat 16.

Bolt driver crashes killing himself and passenger
Photo via DailyNews

According to police, the Bolt rider had just bought the motorcycle the previous day, October 20. He had picked up Surinda in Samut Prakan and was taking her to Soi Sukhumvit 48 in Bangkok when the accident occurred.

CCTV footage showed the rider looking down at his phone to check the map before suddenly turning towards Soi Bang Na-Trat 16. He lost control and crashed into the pole, killing both instantly.

Thai woman killed during Bolt motorcycle trip
Photo via Facebook/ Phongsakorn Hongjun

A similar accident was reported four days ago in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province when a 60 year old Thai man crashed his pickup truck into a sedan, injuring himself and his pregnant wife. The sedan driver fortunately escaped unharmed.

The pickup driver admitted that he was in a hurry to meet his father, who was in a critical condition at a hospital in Chon Buri. He said he was not familiar with the route, so he looked at a map on his mobile phone while driving. While looking at his phone, the driver unintentionally ran a red light, causing the collision.

