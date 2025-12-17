Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya

A foreign man nearly lost his leg after crashing his motorcycle into a parked pickup truck on a road in Pattaya late on Monday night, December 15.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station received a report of the accident at 11.36pm. The crash occurred on Thepprasit Road near the entrance to Soi Thepprasit 6. Police coordinated with rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Pattaya Foundation and rushed to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a bronze Nissan Navara pickup truck, bearing Bangkok registration number ฒล 2187, with significant damage to its rear end. Nearby, a red Honda Click motorcycle with Chon Buri registration number 1 กธ 3535 was found overturned and badly damaged.

Lying next to the motorcycle was the injured foreign rider. His identity and nationality were not revealed with the public. Chon Buri News reported that the foreign man was between 50 and 60 years old.

The rider suffered multiple scratches across his body. His right leg sustained a deep and severe wound and was almost completely severed. Rescue workers later told local media that the leg remained attached by only a small amount of tissue.

Rescue personnel provided emergency first aid at the scene before urgently transporting the injured man to hospital for further treatment. His condition after arriving at the hospital was not reported.

The impact of the crash also caused the foreign man’s motorcycle to slide forward and strike another motorcycle of a Thai woman. The Thai motorcyclist reportedly suffered only minor injuries to his arm and did not require urgent medical treatment.

No witnesses saw the crash take place. Residents living nearby told police they heard a loud collision late at night. When they went to check what had happened, they found the injured foreign man lying in the middle of the road and crying out in pain.

Police believe the foreign motorcyclist may have lost control of his vehicle before slamming into the parked pickup truck. Officers said they will review CCTV footage from the surrounding area to determine the exact cause of the accident and confirm how it occurred.

As of the latest update, it was unclear whether the owner of the parked pickup truck intended to seek compensation for the damage. No further details were released regarding potential legal action.

In another recent motorcycle accident involving foreign nationals a tourist from the United Arab Emirates was killed on Phang Nga road on Friday, December 12, after losing control of a rented motorcycle and colliding with three travelling companions.