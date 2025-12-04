Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus

Police intervened after a Danish man caused a disturbance at the Trat Bus Terminal on Tuesday, December 2, after he missed the last bus to Suvarnabhumi International Airport for his midnight flight.

Staff at the terminal called officers from Mueang Trat Police Station at around 6pm after the foreign tourist began shouting and causing chaos. The man, a Danish national, was not named to the public.

Witnesses and staff told officers that the man erupted in anger after arriving too late for the 6pm bus, which was the final service of the day to the airport. He insisted he needed to reach Suvarnabhumi in time for his flight, scheduled to depart at midnight.

Terminal staff tried to explain that no more buses were available and suggested he wait for the next bus at 4am the following morning. They also offered alternative transport options, but the Danish man continued shouting and refused to calm down.

Witnesses added that the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Police checked his documents and confirmed he had entered Thailand legally. For clearer communication, officers called the Tourist Police to help interpret and manage the situation.

The Tourist Police interpreter eventually calmed the man down and contacted his airline to arrange a postponement of his flight to midnight on December 4.

Officers then escorted the tourist to the Trat Tourist Police office, where he was given a place to rest. They also assured him he would be placed on the first bus leaving for Bangkok at 4am on Wednesday, December 3.

In a similar story, an Indian travel blogger recently posted a video complaining about her negative experience in Thailand, claiming a hospital scam caused her to miss her flight and lose money.

She said she and her friend were tricked into buying cannabis edibles in Krabi and were later admitted to the hospital due to the side effects. They allegedly woke up three hours after receiving IV drips and missed their flight, while also facing a medical bill of 36,000 baht.

Netizens disagreed with her claims, saying the women consumed the edibles willingly and that the hospital bill was standard for a private medical facility in Thailand.