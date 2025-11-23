Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another

Yesterday, on November 22, a tragic accident occurred in Ubon Ratchathani province, involving a stolen pickup truck and resulting in one fatality and a serious injury. The incident prompted a police investigation, revealing troubling details about the driver.

At the scene on the Det Udom-Buntharik road, police found a black Vigo pickup, registration Boh Jor 9448, overturned after crashing into a utility pole. Close by, a pink Honda motorcycle, registration 2 Gor Dor 6080, was severely damaged from the rear impact.

Two individuals were injured in the collision. Kongsri, a 59 year old woman, later died at the district hospital, while 27 year old Saowaluk sustained critical injuries and was taken to Sappasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani.

The driver, 18 year old Sukasem Srimongkol, was apprehended at the scene.

Initial investigations uncovered that the pickup had been stolen from an auto repair shop in Buntharik district on November 21. CCTV footage identified Sukasem, a former employee at the shop, as the perpetrator.

Police searched his residence but he was not found until later. The following morning, patrol officers spotted Sukasem driving the stolen vehicle. As they pursued him, the vehicle’s tyre burst, causing it to lose control and crash into the motorcycle carrying Kongsri and her daughter.

The pickup dragged the motorcycle approximately 50 metres before hitting a light pole and overturning into a flower shop, causing property damage.

Upon arrest, Sukasem displayed erratic behaviour, appearing under the influence of drugs. A test confirmed he had used methamphetamine. He was detained to calm down.

Later, Sukasem’s mother, La-ongdao, 54, visited the police station in distress. She was unaware of her son’s drug addiction and was shocked by the accident.

La-ongdao, who is battling cancer, relied on Sukasem as the family’s sole provider. However, Sukasem showed indifference during their conversation, dismissively saying, “I won’t die easily.”

Flower shop owner, Inthira Malasai, 23, recounted seeing the police chase and hearing the sound of gunshots or a tyre burst before the crash. Fortunately, she was on the opposite side of the road at the time and was unharmed.

Sukanya, 38, who owns the repair shop where the theft occurred, shared that Sukasem was once a top student with a national science gold medal.

His family, facing poverty and his mother’s illness, had relied on his work at her shop. Over time, Sukasem fell into bad company and drug use, leading to job abandonment and ultimately, the crime.

The Det Udom police have charged Sukasem with reckless driving causing death and property damage, and with using a class one drug, methamphetamine. He confessed to all charges.

The theft of the vehicle falls under the jurisdiction of Huai Kha Buntharik police, who will seek a warrant for his arrest to proceed with further legal action, reported by KhaoSod.