New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals

New routes from UK and Scandinavia expected to boost winter tourism

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
124 2 minutes read
New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Aviation News Online

Thailand will welcome more European visitors this winter as a low-cost airline launches five new direct routes to Bangkok and Phuket from the UK and Scandinavia.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is celebrating the launch of five new direct flights by Norse Atlantic Airways, strengthening long-haul connectivity from Europe to Bangkok and Phuket for the 2025/2026 winter season.

The expanded service from the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Norway supports the government’s Big Impact, Act Fast strategy to drive international arrivals and reinforce Thailand’s position as a premier global tourism hub.

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of TAT News

Chiravadee Khunsub, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, America, Middle East, and Africa, said the new routes “reflect growing confidence in Thailand as a premier long-haul destination” and will “provide greater convenience and affordability for travellers while supporting TAT’s strategy to diversify source markets and extend visitor stays.”

Founded in 2021, Norse Atlantic is a long-haul, low-cost airline operating Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with 338 seats. The airline is introducing five inaugural routes to Thailand for the 2025/2026 season.

From the UK, Norse will fly from London Gatwick to Bangkok starting tomorrow, October 26, with three to five flights per week. The Manchester–Bangkok service will launch on November 26, operating weekly through March 2026, making Manchester the only non-London UK airport with direct flights to Thailand. Norse reported over 100,000 indirect travellers on this route each year, now targeted through this new service.

Related Articles

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | News by Thaiger

From Northern Europe, the Stockholm–Bangkok route began on October 22 with two weekly flights, increasing to four per week from December. The airline will also launch Stockholm–Phuket and Oslo–Phuket services on December 4 and 8 respectively, both operating weekly throughout the winter.

The inaugural Stockholm–Bangkok Flight NO191, a full flight carrying 338 passengers, was welcomed at Suvarnabhumi Airport by TAT executives and Norse CCO Bård Nordhagen.

Other airlines are also enhancing Thailand’s winter flight schedule. Arkia Israeli Airlines begins Tel Aviv–Bangkok flights on November 26, and Air France will operate Paris–Phuket flights from November 28. Etihad Airways has already launched an Abu Dhabi–Krabi service, and United Airlines will land in Bangkok tomorrow, reviving direct US–Thailand connectivity for the first time in over a decade.

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | News by Thaiger

Between January and September this year, Thailand welcomed 757,960 UK travellers (up 13.66%) and 145,188 Swedish tourists (up 8.56%). Swedish visitors spend an average of 65,000 baht per trip, staying nearly 20 days and generating over 14.6 billion baht in revenue, according to TAT News.

Forward bookings from the UK are up 10% for October–December 2025 and 13% for early 2026, showing strong confidence in Thailand’s tourism future.

Latest Thailand News
Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit

7 seconds ago
New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | Thaiger Aviation News

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals

31 minutes ago
Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam

1 hour ago
PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans

1 hour ago
&#8216;Shogun&#8217;-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘Shogun’-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid

2 hours ago
Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown

3 hours ago
Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution

4 hours ago
Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up

4 hours ago
Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home

5 hours ago
Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up

6 hours ago
Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street

23 hours ago
Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot

23 hours ago
Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video)

23 hours ago
Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites | Thaiger Thailand News

Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites

23 hours ago
Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn&#8217;s exit | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

24 hours ago
4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses

24 hours ago
Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan

1 day ago
SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots | Thaiger Crime News

SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots

1 day ago
Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier

1 day ago
Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam

1 day ago
Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing

1 day ago
Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row

1 day ago
Thai police probe report of 11 Koreans kidnapped in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police probe report of 11 Koreans kidnapped in Thailand

1 day ago
Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine

1 day ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
124 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.