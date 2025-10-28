Pattaya fireworks to honour Queen Mother with tribute show

Pattaya will host its annual fireworks festival, with organisers adjusting the programme to honour Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, during the national mourning period.

Scheduled for November 28 and 29, this year’s festival will proceed under the theme The Light of Eternal Loyalty, reflecting national mourning and the late Queen Mother’s enduring legacy.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed the festival will go ahead following consultations, with key changes introduced to honour Her Majesty.

“This year’s event will be more than a celebration. It will be a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s lifelong dedication to Thai culture and the nation.”

In place of the usual high-energy performances, attendees can expect a refined programme. Highlights include a traditional Khon performance, a classical masked dance drama that Her Majesty worked to preserve, as well as an orchestral concert featuring royal compositions.

Visual presentations will showcase Queen Sirikit’s royal projects and contributions throughout her life. Before the fireworks begin, the crowd will be invited to observe a one-minute silence in her memory.

The fireworks show itself, bearing the tribute theme, is expected to be more reflective in tone. It will symbolise Her Majesty’s grace and commitment to the kingdom over decades of royal service.

Pattaya City encourages attendees to dress in traditional Thai clothing in muted colours, preferably with a black ribbon, to show respect during the two-day event, reported Bangkok Post.

Vendors wishing to participate in the festival can begin registering for booth space in early November. Food and beverage stalls will be limited to ensure the event maintains its respectful atmosphere.

In addition to the fireworks, the Loy Krathong Festival will also proceed as planned during the same period, keeping alive Thailand’s cherished cultural traditions.

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival has been a staple event since its launch in 2009, created to commemorate the reign of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX).