‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

Thailand took centre stage at the 77th Emmy Awards when The White Lotus Season 3 stars Walton Goggins and Parker Posey shared heartfelt praise for the country, drawing applause from the Hollywood audience.

The moment came as the pair presented the award for Best Director in Los Angeles.

Goggins told the crowd, “We just spent eight months in Thailand filming The White Lotus Season 3.”

Posey quickly added with a smile, “It’s so beautiful there, and the food is amazing.”

Their words were met with cheers and applause, highlighting Thailand’s growing role in global film and television.

Season 3 of the hit HBO series was filmed across some of Thailand’s most iconic destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui. The production featured a mix of international stars alongside well-known Thai talent, further boosting the country’s profile in the entertainment world, according to Channel 3 Plus and MGR Online.

Among the cast is Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, who drew significant international attention with her role. She is joined by Thai stars such as Praya Lundberg, Dom Hetrakul, Lek Pattravadi, Tem Methee, and veteran journalist Suthichai Yoon, who all bring a local flair to the high-profile series.

The remarks from Goggins and Posey struck a chord both inside the Emmy Awards theatre and across Thailand. A clip of the exchange spread rapidly online, with many hailing it as a welcome boost to national pride and tourism.

Thailand has long positioned itself as a world-class filming location, but The White Lotus stands out as one of the most high-profile productions to showcase the country so prominently. With the series’ global following, its third season is expected to shine an even brighter spotlight on Thailand’s landscapes, bustling cities, and rich cultural heritage.