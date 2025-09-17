‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

Cast highlights culture and cuisine during award show spotlight

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
233 1 minute read
‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger
Photo of Walton Goggins and Parker Posey courtesy of Yahoo

Stars of The White Lotus praised Thailand at the Emmy Awards, sharing their love for its beauty and cuisine after filming the show’s third season there.

Thailand took centre stage at the 77th Emmy Awards when The White Lotus Season 3 stars Walton Goggins and Parker Posey shared heartfelt praise for the country, drawing applause from the Hollywood audience.

The moment came as the pair presented the award for Best Director in Los Angeles.

Goggins told the crowd, “We just spent eight months in Thailand filming The White Lotus Season 3.”

Posey quickly added with a smile, “It’s so beautiful there, and the food is amazing.”

Their words were met with cheers and applause, highlighting Thailand’s growing role in global film and television.

Related Articles
'White Lotus' stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of House & Garden
'White Lotus' stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of People.com
'White Lotus' stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo of Dom Hetrakul and Natasha Rothwell

Season 3 of the hit HBO series was filmed across some of Thailand’s most iconic destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui. The production featured a mix of international stars alongside well-known Thai talent, further boosting the country’s profile in the entertainment world, according to Channel 3 Plus and MGR Online.

'White Lotus' stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo of Lalisa Manobal (left) and Tayme Thapthimthong (right) courtesy of KhaoSod English

Among the cast is Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, who drew significant international attention with her role. She is joined by Thai stars such as Praya Lundberg, Dom Hetrakul, Lek Pattravadi, Tem Methee, and veteran journalist Suthichai Yoon, who all bring a local flair to the high-profile series.

'White Lotus' stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | News by Thaiger

The remarks from Goggins and Posey struck a chord both inside the Emmy Awards theatre and across Thailand. A clip of the exchange spread rapidly online, with many hailing it as a welcome boost to national pride and tourism.

Thailand has long positioned itself as a world-class filming location, but The White Lotus stands out as one of the most high-profile productions to showcase the country so prominently. With the series’ global following, its third season is expected to shine an even brighter spotlight on Thailand’s landscapes, bustling cities, and rich cultural heritage.

Latest Thailand News
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

2 hours ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

2 hours ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video)

3 hours ago
Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani

3 hours ago
XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining | Thaiger Business News

XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining

5 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas

6 hours ago
Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash

19 hours ago
Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft

20 hours ago
Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze

20 hours ago
Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party | Thaiger Politics News

Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party

21 hours ago
Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism

21 hours ago
Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers | Thaiger Thailand News

Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers

22 hours ago
Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands

22 hours ago
Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi

23 hours ago
NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims | Thaiger Politics News

NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims

24 hours ago
Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room

24 hours ago
Pattaya teens terrorise street in explosive gang showdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teens terrorise street in explosive gang showdown

1 day ago
Anutin confirms Cabinet ready, vows swift action on economy | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin confirms Cabinet ready, vows swift action on economy

1 day ago
Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival

1 day ago
Bangkok gran blasts cops for blocking 5 million baht transfer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gran blasts cops for blocking 5 million baht transfer

1 day ago
Ginger cat ‘Som Bangchak’ brings lottery buzz to Pattaya (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Ginger cat ‘Som Bangchak’ brings lottery buzz to Pattaya (video)

1 day ago
Chaos on Chao Phraya: 3 boats go up in flames, no injuries (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chaos on Chao Phraya: 3 boats go up in flames, no injuries (video)

1 day ago
Battered by the storm: 44 Thai provinces face flash flood threat | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Battered by the storm: 44 Thai provinces face flash flood threat

1 day ago
Koh Samui NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
233 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.