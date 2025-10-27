United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus

United Airlines has resumed flights to Thailand after more than a decade, launching a new daily service from Los Angeles to Bangkok via Hong Kong.

The inaugural flight landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Saturday, October 25, marking the airline’s first return to the kingdom since 2014. The route aims to enhance connectivity between Thailand and North America, while reaffirming Bangkok’s status as a key gateway to Asia.

The Boeing 787–9 Dreamliner operating the service offers 257 seats across Polaris Business Class, Premium Plus, and Economy. Flight UA 820 departs Los Angeles at 11.15pm and arrives in Bangkok at 11.25am two days later, with a brief stopover in Hong Kong.

The return flight, UA 821, departs Bangkok at 4.55pm and lands in LA the same day at 8.25pm.

The Hong Kong stop also allows passengers travelling from United’s San Francisco–Hong Kong route to connect to Bangkok. United’s hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco offer connections to over 75 destinations across the Americas.

A welcome ceremony was held at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where the aircraft was greeted with a traditional water salute.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool hailed the new route as a milestone in Thai-US relations.

“The return of United Airlines marks a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship between Thailand and the United States. This new service not only strengthens bilateral tourism and economic ties but also responds to the growing interest among American travellers seeking meaningful experiences in Thailand.”

United Airlines is now the only US carrier operating flights to Bangkok, following a long absence by both United and Delta Air Lines since 2014. The move underscores growing confidence in Thailand’s tourism appeal, particularly among long-haul travellers.

Thapanee added that the service would support the growing number of North American arrivals and reinforce Bangkok’s position as a major tourism hub.

The launch coincides with a surge in long-haul travel from North America. Air Canada’s non-stop service from Vancouver to Bangkok, combined with the filming of The White Lotus Season 3 in Thailand, has further elevated global interest in Thai culture and hospitality.

Between January 1 and October 24 this year, Thailand welcomed 808,288 American visitors, a 5% year-on-year increase. The TAT expects that figure to reach 1.09 million by year-end, generating an estimated 62 billion baht in revenue.