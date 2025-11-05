Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

Nordic carrier expands routes as demand for warm holidays surges

Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 5:46 PM
Photo courtesy of Breaking Travel News

Finnair has announced it will boost flights to Thailand for the upcoming winter season, aiming to meet rising demand from European travellers seeking warmth.

The airline will offer 25 weekly flights to the kingdom, marking a significant increase in capacity and forward planning for the Nordic carrier.

Currently operating three daily services to Thailand, Finnair is adding another daily flight to Bangkok. The new service is scheduled to arrive in the afternoon to allow travellers ample time to begin their journey upon arrival. The return flight will depart Bangkok late in the evening and land in Helsinki early the next morning, ensuring seamless connections to Finnair’s expansive European network.

“Thailand is undoubtedly one of our most popular long-haul winter destinations,” said Perttu Jolma, Finnair’s Vice President of Network Management.

“Up to three daily flights to Bangkok meet the ever-growing demand, and the capacity is significant even by European standards. Krabi offers an alternative to Phuket for those looking for a quieter beach holiday.”

Finnair’s expansion doesn’t stop at Bangkok. After nearly six years, the airline is also reinstating direct flights to Krabi, with two weekly services set to operate on Mondays and Thursdays. The Krabi route was last active before the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return highlights the airline’s commitment to restoring and growing its Asian network, according to DJS Aviation.

The increased flights come as part of Finnair’s broader strategy to reinforce its presence in Asia following disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The conflict forced many European carriers, including Finnair, to reroute long-haul services due to closed airspace, complicating access to several Asian destinations.

Despite these setbacks, Finnair has remained a favourite among Nordic travellers looking to escape harsh winters. With sunny beaches, tropical landscapes, and warm hospitality, Thailand remains a top choice, particularly for those fleeing sub-zero temperatures in Finland and neighbouring countries.

