British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 22, 2025, 1:19 PM
133 2 minutes read
British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Mirror UK

A British groom was barred from boarding a flight to Thailand for his honeymoon after airline staff flagged damage on his passport during check-in.

The Brit, 31 year old Josh Reekie, was all set to jet off with his wife Eden for their dream £2,400 (around 105,600 baht) honeymoon when Etihad Airways staff at Manchester Airport denied him boarding. The airline claimed his passport was too damaged, citing water damage on a 2019 Thailand stamp.

“I was absolutely gutted,” said Reekie, an industrial electrician from Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

“They said there was a smudge on a stamp from Thailand in 2019. Who’s to say that didn’t happen when it was stamped and closed?”

Despite having used the same passport 12 times in the past year without issue, Reekie was told after a 30-minute wait at the check-in desk that he would not be allowed to board.

British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | News by Thaiger

“The picture page was perfectly fine. It felt surreal walking into an airport and then being told to leave without flying. We were so stressed after spending all that money.”

Related Articles

With Eden’s passport deemed valid, the couple had planned a two-week TUI package to Phuket. But after being denied the outbound flight, TUI cancelled their accommodation and return flight too.

Left scrambling, the couple had to fork out again for a last-minute trip to Cyprus instead. They are now demanding refunds from both Etihad Airways and TUI.

“I was disappointed by how little empathy Etihad showed. People save all year for a trip like this, and for someone to just say ‘you’re not going’ without a second opinion—it’s soul-destroying.”

Reekie managed to get a new passport within two days but says the damage was done, reported The Mirror UK.

“We just want our money back. Neither TUI nor Etihad has helped us.”

Etihad has since confirmed the refusal.

“A passenger flying from Manchester to Phuket on October 7 was denied boarding due to visible water damage in their passport.”

The airline said it had consulted Thai immigration authorities, who advised that the passport did not meet entry requirements.

“British passports must be machine-readable and fully intact. This includes no water damage, torn pages, delamination, or illegible details.”

Reekie continues to pursue compensation and has warned other travellers to double-check their passports before flying.

Latest Thailand News
Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge

14 seconds ago
British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | Thaiger Thailand News

British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp

21 minutes ago
Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

38 minutes ago
Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan

2 hours ago
Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push

2 hours ago
Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

2 hours ago
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

3 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat

3 hours ago
Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale

3 hours ago
Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued

3 hours ago
Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight

4 hours ago
Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough

4 hours ago
Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam

21 hours ago
Thailand pawn giant cashes in on gold boom, loans soar | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pawn giant cashes in on gold boom, loans soar

21 hours ago
People’s Party mulls Bangkok comeback with new contender | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party mulls Bangkok comeback with new contender

21 hours ago
Teen seeks help after police delay in Bolt driver attempted rape case | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen seeks help after police delay in Bolt driver attempted rape case

21 hours ago
Twelve Chiang Mai officials arrested for selling fake Thai ID cards to foreigners | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Twelve Chiang Mai officials arrested for selling fake Thai ID cards to foreigners

22 hours ago
Thief snatches Pattaya vendor&#8217;s gas cylinders in luxury car | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thief snatches Pattaya vendor’s gas cylinders in luxury car

22 hours ago
Cathay Pacific sees Thailand rebound after rocky first half | Thaiger Aviation News

Cathay Pacific sees Thailand rebound after rocky first half

22 hours ago
Wanted fraud suspect arrested on Bangkok–Phuket bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Wanted fraud suspect arrested on Bangkok–Phuket bus

23 hours ago
TikTok pulls award from Thai doctor amid clothing brand drama, voting scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok pulls award from Thai doctor amid clothing brand drama, voting scandal

23 hours ago
Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison scandal under Justice Ministry review

23 hours ago
Ratchaburi vendors shun co-pay scheme over scam fears | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ratchaburi vendors shun co-pay scheme over scam fears

24 hours ago
Elephant electrocuted near Phetchaburi national park | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Elephant electrocuted near Phetchaburi national park

24 hours ago
Drunk Russian man injured in Walking Street attack, flips off rescuer | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Russian man injured in Walking Street attack, flips off rescuer

1 day ago
Aviation NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 22, 2025, 1:19 PM
133 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.