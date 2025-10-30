Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

Thailand welcomed the first Norse Atlantic Airways flight from London-Gatwick to Bangkok, marking a new route aimed at boosting British tourism during the winter season.

The inaugural flight touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport on October 27, where it was greeted with a warm Thai-style welcome ceremony. Executives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Airports of Thailand joined the celebration, handing out souvenirs to delighted passengers as a symbol of Thai hospitality.

This new route is part of Norse Atlantic’s winter 2025/2026 schedule, operating 99 flights between now and April 12, 2026. The airline will offer two to three flights per week in October and November, increasing to four to five weekly flights from December through April. All flights are operated using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, seating 338 passengers.

TAT’s Europe Region Director, Suladda Sarutilavan, said the airline’s expansion was a clear sign of the success of TAT’s long-haul Airlines Focus strategy.

To boost arrivals, TAT and Norse Atlantic are teaming up on joint marketing campaigns running from September to November. Activities include social media competitions, digital promotions via the airline’s platforms, and featured campaigns on Expedia and Skyscanner, all designed to highlight Thailand’s cultural gems, responsible tourism efforts, and lesser-known destinations.

The new connection is a key step towards TAT’s goal of attracting 1.13 million UK visitors by the end of this year, a target expected to generate over 70 billion baht in tourism revenue.

The UK remains one of Thailand’s top long-haul markets, with more than 805,000 British visitors arriving between January and October 20, a 13.2% year-on-year increase. British tourists currently stay an average of 15.9 days and spend roughly 63,000 baht per trip.

Forecasts for the last quarter of 2025 suggest a 10% rise in UK arrivals, with a further 13% growth expected in early 2026, according to TAT News.

Thailand’s continued appeal to British travellers was also confirmed in Condé Nast Traveller UK’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, where Thai islands such as Ko Lanta, Ko Chang, Phuket, and Ko Samui ranked among the best in Asia.