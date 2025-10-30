Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

Tourism leaders celebrate new link with souvenir-filled airport event

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 30, 2025, 3:34 PM
146 1 minute read
Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of TAT News

Thailand welcomed the first Norse Atlantic Airways flight from London-Gatwick to Bangkok, marking a new route aimed at boosting British tourism during the winter season.

The inaugural flight touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport on October 27, where it was greeted with a warm Thai-style welcome ceremony. Executives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Airports of Thailand joined the celebration, handing out souvenirs to delighted passengers as a symbol of Thai hospitality.

This new route is part of Norse Atlantic’s winter 2025/2026 schedule, operating 99 flights between now and April 12, 2026. The airline will offer two to three flights per week in October and November, increasing to four to five weekly flights from December through April. All flights are operated using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, seating 338 passengers.

TAT’s Europe Region Director, Suladda Sarutilavan, said the airline’s expansion was a clear sign of the success of TAT’s long-haul Airlines Focus strategy.

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | News by Thaiger

To boost arrivals, TAT and Norse Atlantic are teaming up on joint marketing campaigns running from September to November. Activities include social media competitions, digital promotions via the airline’s platforms, and featured campaigns on Expedia and Skyscanner, all designed to highlight Thailand’s cultural gems, responsible tourism efforts, and lesser-known destinations.

The new connection is a key step towards TAT’s goal of attracting 1.13 million UK visitors by the end of this year, a target expected to generate over 70 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Related Articles

The UK remains one of Thailand’s top long-haul markets, with more than 805,000 British visitors arriving between January and October 20, a 13.2% year-on-year increase. British tourists currently stay an average of 15.9 days and spend roughly 63,000 baht per trip.

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Forecasts for the last quarter of 2025 suggest a 10% rise in UK arrivals, with a further 13% growth expected in early 2026, according to TAT News.

Thailand’s continued appeal to British travellers was also confirmed in Condé Nast Traveller UK’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, where Thai islands such as Ko Lanta, Ko Chang, Phuket, and Ko Samui ranked among the best in Asia.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

31 minutes ago
Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness

31 minutes ago
Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

58 minutes ago
Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife

1 hour ago
Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments | Thaiger Finance

Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments

1 hour ago
Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist

2 hours ago
Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets

2 hours ago
Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit

2 hours ago
74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session

3 hours ago
Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid

3 hours ago
Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit

5 hours ago
Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building

5 hours ago
Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment

5 hours ago
Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm | Thaiger Politics News

Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm

6 hours ago
Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins

6 hours ago
Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8

6 hours ago
Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway

7 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December

7 hours ago
Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings

7 hours ago
Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release

23 hours ago
Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act

23 hours ago
Phuket’s veggie fest ends with sacred send-off to the gods | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s veggie fest ends with sacred send-off to the gods

24 hours ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 30, 2025, 3:34 PM
146 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.