Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume 8 ‘Sip & Scream: An Expressionist Sunset’

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger20 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
72 2 minutes read
Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume 8 ‘Sip & Scream: An Expressionist Sunset’ | Thaiger

Creativity takes a bold turn this October as Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness presents Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume 8 – “Sip & Scream: An Expressionist Sunset.” Taking place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and inspired by Edvard Munch’s iconic masterpiece The Scream, this Halloween edition blends guided painting, seasonal flavours, and rooftop experiences into one unforgettable evening at Bangtao Beach.

Aligned with the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025–26, the event reflects Sole Mio’s mission to celebrate cultural creativity through monthly Sunset Journeys, where art, food, and lifestyle wellness meet Phuket’s evolving scene.

As the only lifestyle wellness hotel in Bangtao, Sole Mio combines modern technology and advanced treatments with flexible offers like wellness anytime, active living, and an urban seaside vibe. Every stay balances recovery, fitness, aesthetics, and social dining, designed to match Phuket’s energy.

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume #8 – Sip & Scream

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume 8 'Sip & Scream: An Expressionist Sunset' | News by Thaiger

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, guests will be welcomed with Halloween-inspired mocktails, join a rooftop sip & paint workshop recreating The Scream, and enjoy live cooking demonstrations featuring new seasonal dishes, all set against the Bangtao sunset.

Evening highlights:

  • Sip & Paint Workshop: Create your own playful version of The Scream
  • Guest Artist Showcase: Live Scream-style interpretations by invited artists
  • Halloween Mocktails: Seasonal non-alcoholic creations on arrival
  • Live Cooking Station: Chef’s new Banana Flower Thai Salad & Salmon Carpaccio
  • Art Exhibition: Thai pop-artist Monthira Khonthiang’s colourful works
  • Lucky Draw: Day Pass for 2 with spa, gym, rooftop pool & 2,000 baht dining credit

Event Venue – 7th Floor Restaurant

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume 8 'Sip & Scream: An Expressionist Sunset' | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

This October, the 7th Floor Restaurant unveils four new dishes crafted for freshness and creativity:

  • Nicoise Salad with Seared Tuna, Olive Tapenade & Poached Egg, a French-inspired classic with a refined twist.
  • Banana Flower Thai Salad with Fresh Tuna & Coconut Dressing, a royal Thai creation with tropical balance.
  • Salmon Carpaccio with Lemon Zest Dressing, Norwegian salmon elevated with citrus and capers.
  • Smoked Duck Breast Salad with Fermented Cherry & Orange Dressing, rich, smoky duck paired with vibrant fruit notes.

Each dish reflects the 7th Floor’s philosophy of combining international inspiration with Phuket’s spirited energy, making it the place where flavour, style, and atmosphere meet at sunset.

Sunset Muse & Art Experiences

This October features the colourful pop-art creations of Monthira Khonthiang, a Thai artist whose motto is “Imagination and colours are my identity.” Her paintings are filled with bold hues, playful dreamscapes, and whimsical characters that radiate joy and creativity.

On display in the hotel lobby from October 16 to November 15, 2025, her exhibition invites guests to experience the vibrant spirit of contemporary Thai pop art.

Artist details:

Join Us

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume 8 'Sip & Scream: An Expressionist Sunset' | News by Thaiger

Experience a Halloween-season evening of art, taste, and cultural connection—only this October at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

For reservations, contact Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness at:

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos

18 seconds ago
Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify

2 hours ago
10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand

15 hours ago
Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave

15 hours ago
Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure

15 hours ago
Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

16 hours ago
China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid | Thaiger Phuket News

China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid

16 hours ago
Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow | Thaiger Education

Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow

16 hours ago
Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water

17 hours ago
Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power

17 hours ago
Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago | Thaiger Bangkok News

Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago

17 hours ago
Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

18 hours ago
Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter

18 hours ago
Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip

18 hours ago
Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours&#8217; doors in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

19 hours ago
Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video)

19 hours ago
Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao

19 hours ago
3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills

20 hours ago
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

20 hours ago
Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence | Thaiger Politics News

Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

20 hours ago
Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop

22 hours ago
Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future

22 hours ago
Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost | Thaiger Transport News

Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost

22 hours ago
Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan

23 hours ago
LifestylePhuket TravelPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger20 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
72 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.