Creativity takes a bold turn this October as Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness presents Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume 8 – “Sip & Scream: An Expressionist Sunset.” Taking place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and inspired by Edvard Munch’s iconic masterpiece The Scream, this Halloween edition blends guided painting, seasonal flavours, and rooftop experiences into one unforgettable evening at Bangtao Beach.

Aligned with the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025–26, the event reflects Sole Mio’s mission to celebrate cultural creativity through monthly Sunset Journeys, where art, food, and lifestyle wellness meet Phuket’s evolving scene.

As the only lifestyle wellness hotel in Bangtao, Sole Mio combines modern technology and advanced treatments with flexible offers like wellness anytime, active living, and an urban seaside vibe. Every stay balances recovery, fitness, aesthetics, and social dining, designed to match Phuket’s energy.

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume #8 – Sip & Scream

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, guests will be welcomed with Halloween-inspired mocktails, join a rooftop sip & paint workshop recreating The Scream, and enjoy live cooking demonstrations featuring new seasonal dishes, all set against the Bangtao sunset.

Evening highlights:

Sip & Paint Workshop: Create your own playful version of The Scream

Guest Artist Showcase: Live Scream-style interpretations by invited artists

Halloween Mocktails: Seasonal non-alcoholic creations on arrival

Live Cooking Station: Chef’s new Banana Flower Thai Salad & Salmon Carpaccio

Art Exhibition: Thai pop-artist Monthira Khonthiang’s colourful works

Lucky Draw: Day Pass for 2 with spa, gym, rooftop pool & 2,000 baht dining credit

Event Venue – 7th Floor Restaurant

This October, the 7th Floor Restaurant unveils four new dishes crafted for freshness and creativity:

Nicoise Salad with Seared Tuna, Olive Tapenade & Poached Egg, a French-inspired classic with a refined twist.

Banana Flower Thai Salad with Fresh Tuna & Coconut Dressing, a royal Thai creation with tropical balance.

Salmon Carpaccio with Lemon Zest Dressing, Norwegian salmon elevated with citrus and capers.

Smoked Duck Breast Salad with Fermented Cherry & Orange Dressing, rich, smoky duck paired with vibrant fruit notes.

Each dish reflects the 7th Floor’s philosophy of combining international inspiration with Phuket’s spirited energy, making it the place where flavour, style, and atmosphere meet at sunset.

Sunset Muse & Art Experiences

This October features the colourful pop-art creations of Monthira Khonthiang, a Thai artist whose motto is “Imagination and colours are my identity.” Her paintings are filled with bold hues, playful dreamscapes, and whimsical characters that radiate joy and creativity.

On display in the hotel lobby from October 16 to November 15, 2025, her exhibition invites guests to experience the vibrant spirit of contemporary Thai pop art.

Artist details:

Website: https://www.facebook.com/montira.khonthiang

Email Address: fluk802@gmail.com

Mobile Phone : +66(0)92 981 9008

Join Us

Experience a Halloween-season evening of art, taste, and cultural connection—only this October at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

For reservations, contact Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness at:

Press release