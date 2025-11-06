Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt

Good samaritans unite to find suspect hiding in nearby construction site

Published: November 6, 2025, 3:43 PM
Photo via ThaiPost

A female motorcycle taxi rider is searching for the good samaritans who saved her from being raped by a male passenger on November 1 in Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

The female rider, identified only as May, took to social media on November 3 to look for those who came to her aid and to share her story as a warning to others living near Soi Lat Krabang 54. She recounted surviving the terrifying incident, which occurred at around 10pm on November 1.

May explained that a 21 year old male passenger booked a trip via a ride-hailing application. She picked him up in Soi Lat Krabang 1ก./16 and headed towards his destination in Soi Lat Krabang 54.

The passenger asked her to stop outside a house near the entrance to a quiet alley.

The man then pushed her to the ground and attempted to rape her. She told the suspect that the application was still tracking her and would alert the control centre if she was in danger.

Bangkok taxi rider saved from rape attempt
Photo via TikTok/ May May

This reportedly enraged the man, who instead attempted to murder her. He strangled and repeatedly punched her before hitting her head against an electric pole until she nearly lost consciousness.

Just as she was about to pass out, several approaching motorcycles, believed to be food delivery riders and nearby witnesses, rushed to help her, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

May reported the assault to the police and urged officers to track down the suspect, who she believed was hiding nearby. However, officers allegedly refused to do so, instructing her instead to get a medical examination and file an official complaint at a police station.

Fearing that the man might attack other women or female motorcycle taxi riders, May and the good samaritans began searching for him in a forested area and a nearby construction site.

Male passenger attempts to rape taxi rider
Photo via TikTok/ May May

They eventually found him hiding in a construction worker’s accommodation area about 30 minutes later. The suspect was handed over to the police, though details of the charges or potential punishment were not revealed in the report.

May later shared photos of her injuries on social media, expressing gratitude to everyone who helped her that night. She invited all those involved to meet her at the scene during a police reenactment yesterday, November 5.

In a post on her Facebook page today, November 6, May said she stopped working and returned to her home province in Isaan to rest while awaiting further legal action against the suspect.

