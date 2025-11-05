Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

Etihad Airways has launched direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chiang Mai, enhancing air connectivity and boosting Thailand’s high-season tourism strategy.

Chiang Mai International Airport welcomed a major boost to its tourism profile with the arrival of Etihad Airways’ inaugural direct flight from Abu Dhabi. The historic landing, which took place at 6.05am yesterday, November 4, was marked with a traditional water salute and Thai-style cultural welcome.

The milestone flight, EY426, is the first direct connection between the UAE capital and Northern Thailand and forms part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Airline Focus campaign to expand air connectivity and attract high-spending, long-haul travellers. The route will operate four times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, using a 160-seat Airbus A321LR.

The service also sets a new record for Chiang Mai Airport’s longest direct flight at 4,612 kilometres, surpassing the previous longest route to Kansai, Japan. The new connection follows Etihad’s successful launch of its Abu Dhabi–Krabi service in early October and adds further convenience to multi-city itineraries like Krabi–Bangkok–Chiang Mai or Chiang Mai–Phuket–Dubai.

The arrival ceremony was led by Chuwit Sirivajjakul, TAT Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning, and Weerapong Ritrod, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, as well as local officials and private sector partners. Passengers on the flight were treated to traditional Thai hospitality and souvenirs to mark the occasion.

Chuwit said the new link supports Thailand’s strategy of prioritising “value over volume” tourism, particularly from markets like the Middle East. Travellers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, are known for high spending, long stays, and preferences for family-oriented and wellness travel.

From January to October, over 679,000 Middle Eastern travellers visited Thailand, and the number is projected to surpass 850,000 by year-end. These visitors typically stay an average of 10 days and spend about 100,000 baht per trip, according to TAT News and KhaoSod English.

The TAT views the Etihad expansion as a strong step towards solidifying Thailand’s image as a world-class destination and regional aviation hub. As international airlines increase direct access, Chiang Mai and other secondary cities are poised to benefit from rising demand and diversified tourist markets during the peak season.