Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

New route boosts international access to northern Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 3:39 PM
105 1 minute read
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Aviation Week

Etihad Airways has launched direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chiang Mai, enhancing air connectivity and boosting Thailand’s high-season tourism strategy.

Chiang Mai International Airport welcomed a major boost to its tourism profile with the arrival of Etihad Airways’ inaugural direct flight from Abu Dhabi. The historic landing, which took place at 6.05am yesterday, November 4, was marked with a traditional water salute and Thai-style cultural welcome.

The milestone flight, EY426, is the first direct connection between the UAE capital and Northern Thailand and forms part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Airline Focus campaign to expand air connectivity and attract high-spending, long-haul travellers. The route will operate four times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, using a 160-seat Airbus A321LR.

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of TAT News

The service also sets a new record for Chiang Mai Airport’s longest direct flight at 4,612 kilometres, surpassing the previous longest route to Kansai, Japan. The new connection follows Etihad’s successful launch of its Abu Dhabi–Krabi service in early October and adds further convenience to multi-city itineraries like Krabi–Bangkok–Chiang Mai or Chiang Mai–Phuket–Dubai.

The arrival ceremony was led by Chuwit Sirivajjakul, TAT Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning, and Weerapong Ritrod, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, as well as local officials and private sector partners. Passengers on the flight were treated to traditional Thai hospitality and souvenirs to mark the occasion.

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | News by Thaiger

Chuwit said the new link supports Thailand’s strategy of prioritising “value over volume” tourism, particularly from markets like the Middle East. Travellers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, are known for high spending, long stays, and preferences for family-oriented and wellness travel.

Related Articles

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | News by Thaiger

From January to October, over 679,000 Middle Eastern travellers visited Thailand, and the number is projected to surpass 850,000 by year-end. These visitors typically stay an average of 10 days and spend about 100,000 baht per trip, according to TAT News and KhaoSod English.

The TAT views the Etihad expansion as a strong step towards solidifying Thailand’s image as a world-class destination and regional aviation hub. As international airlines increase direct access, Chiang Mai and other secondary cities are poised to benefit from rising demand and diversified tourist markets during the peak season.

Latest Thailand News
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

22 seconds ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

28 minutes ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

55 minutes ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

1 hour ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

1 hour ago
Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

2 hours ago
Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan

2 hours ago
Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment

3 hours ago
Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes | Thaiger Phuket News

Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes

4 hours ago
Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs

4 hours ago
Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood | Thaiger Economy News

Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood

5 hours ago
Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031

5 hours ago
Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood

6 hours ago
British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant | Thaiger South Thailand News

British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant

6 hours ago
Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting

6 hours ago
Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach

7 hours ago
Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south

9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout

18 hours ago
Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser

22 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village

22 hours ago
Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm

23 hours ago
Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident

23 hours ago
Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal

24 hours ago
Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

1 day ago
Aviation NewsChiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 3:39 PM
105 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.