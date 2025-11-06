Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand

The Thaiger key Takeaways

Thailand offers a growing range of English-taught degrees across business, engineering, hospitality, medicine, and social sciences.

Leading institutions include Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, Mahidol University, AIT, and Dusit Thani College.

Tuition for English programmes generally ranges from 90,000 to 400,000 Thai baht per year, with additional costs for housing and living expenses.

Thailand has grown into a popular destination for international students, thanks in large part to its cultural richness, affordable cost of living, and steadily improving higher education system. Among its educational offerings, many universities now offer degree programmes entirely in English, catering to international students and Thai students seeking a more global education.

These English-taught programmes span a variety of disciplines, from business and engineering to hospitality and medicine, and many are affiliated with international institutions, offering double degrees or exchange opportunities.

But which degrees stand out the most, and where can you find them? If you’re a prospective foreign student, whether fresh out of high school or returning to education later in life, this guide will walk you through the most well-regarded English-taught programmes in Thailand.

Keep in mind that you should confirm with the university or check the website to see if the classes are still being offered or if there are any spots.

You should also research the pricing as each university will offer different prices per course and even prices between Thai and foreign students will be different. The typical range tends to be from 90,000 baht (at the minimum) to 400,000 baht per year.

On this page

Section (Click to jump) Short summary University examples Business and management Thailand’s English-taught business degrees cover finance, marketing, and entrepreneurship, offering global relevance in ASEAN’s economic hub. Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, Mahidol University International College (MUIC) Engineering and technology English-language engineering programmes are expanding fast, focusing on civil, computer, and telecommunication fields for the digital economy. Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), Chulalongkorn University Hospitality and tourism management Thailand’s global tourism industry fuels demand for English-taught hospitality courses with practical internships and strong international ties. Assumption University, Dusit Thani College Medicine and health sciences Highly competitive English medical and health programmes focus on practical training, with options in medicine, nursing, and public health. Mahidol University (Ramathibodi Faculty of Medicine), Chulalongkorn University Arts, humanities, and social sciences These global-facing degrees explore communication, psychology, and diplomacy with courses shaped for NGOs, media, and international relations. Thammasat University (School of Global Studies), Chulalongkorn University (Faculty of Communication Arts) What to consider before choosing a programme Check accreditation, teaching quality, costs, and scholarships before enrolling in an English-taught degree programme in Thailand. N/A

Business and management

Business degrees remain the most widely available English-taught programmes in Thailand. These programmes are especially attractive to international students due to their global relevance and Thailand’s strategic role in the ASEAN economy.

Well-known institutions like Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, and Mahidol University International College (MUIC) offer full undergraduate and graduate business programmes taught entirely in English.

For instance, Thammasat’s and Chulalongkorn’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) consistently rank among the best in the country. Courses typically cover core topics such as finance, marketing, international business, entrepreneurship, and supply chain management.

Engineering and technology

Engineering programmes in English are gaining traction across Thailand, particularly in universities aiming to meet the demands of a digital economy. Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) stands out as one of the top postgraduate options, with English-taught master’s and doctoral programmes in fields like civil engineering, computer science, and telecommunications.

King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) and Chulalongkorn offer their engineering programmes in English, whereas Mahidol University only offers computer engineering in English, whereas the other engineering degrees are in Thai.

Engineering courses also typically have higher lab and material fees, which should be factored in when budgeting.

Hospitality and tourism management

Given Thailand’s position as a global tourism hub, it’s no surprise that hospitality and tourism degrees are among the most sought-after English programmes. These programmes are especially practical for students interested in working within Asia’s dynamic travel and service industries.

Institutions like Assumption University and Dusit Thani College provide well-structured programmes in hospitality management, hotel administration, and event planning, often including internships at leading hotels and resorts in Thailand and abroad. The programmes emphasise real-world skills, from guest services and operations to marketing and human resources in hospitality.

These hospitality programmes include internship or cooperative education components that provide hands-on industry experience.

Medicine and health sciences

Studying medicine in Thailand in English is possible but highly competitive. Most medical programmes for international students are designed for Thai nationals or are limited in availability. However, institutions like Chulalongkorn University and Mahidol University do offer international medical or health science programmes in English.

For example, Mahidol’s Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital offers an international programme leading to a Doctor of Medicine degree, conducted in English. These programmes are rigorous and require high academic performance, entrance exams, and interviews.

Other allied health fields like nursing, public health, and biomedical science are also available in English and may be less competitive.

Arts, humanities, and social sciences

Although less common than business or engineering, some Thai universities provide English-taught programmes in international relations, communication, psychology, and Asian studies. Thammasat’s School of Global Studies and Chulalongkorn’s Faculty of Communication Arts are key examples.

These degrees tend to attract students who are interested in careers in diplomacy, NGOs, media, or academia. Programmes are designed with a global curriculum, often including comparative politics, cross-cultural communication, or international law.

What to consider before choosing a programme

While the variety of English-taught degrees in Thailand is impressive, prospective students should carefully consider several factors before making their decision:

Accreditation : Ensure the university is recognised by Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. For international students, check if the degree will be recognised in your home country.

: Ensure the university is recognised by Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. For international students, check if the degree will be recognised in your home country. Quality of Instruction : Some programmes are better staffed than others when it comes to qualified, English-proficient lecturers. It’s worth reading student reviews or consulting alumni networks.

: Some programmes are better staffed than others when it comes to qualified, English-proficient lecturers. It’s worth reading student reviews or consulting alumni networks. Campus Location : Many English-taught programmes are based in Bangkok, but others are located in Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, or Phuket, each with its own lifestyle and cost implications.

: Many English-taught programmes are based in Bangkok, but others are located in Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, or Phuket, each with its own lifestyle and cost implications. Cost of Living : Beyond tuition, consider housing, food, transportation, and visa fees. Monthly living expenses for students in Thailand generally range from 10,000 to 25,000 baht, depending on lifestyle and city.

: Beyond tuition, consider housing, food, transportation, and visa fees. Monthly living expenses for students in Thailand generally range from 10,000 to 25,000 baht, depending on lifestyle and city. Scholarship Opportunities: Some universities offer scholarships for international students based on academic merit or financial need.

English-taught degrees in Thailand offer a practical and accessible gateway into Southeast Asia’s growing economy and dynamic culture. Whether you’re aiming to study business, dive into engineering, train in hospitality, or pursue medicine, Thailand has an increasing number of programmes that meet international standards.

While affordability is a major draw, prospective students should still do their due diligence when selecting a school and programme. The best approach is to weigh tuition costs, programme content, institutional reputation, and location before making a decision.

Thailand may not yet rival the academic prestige of Western countries. Still, its English-taught degrees provide a compelling mix of quality education, cultural immersion, and cost-effectiveness that’s hard to ignore, especially for students looking to expand their horizons without breaking the bank.