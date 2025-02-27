European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
274 1 minute read
European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya continues to charm European tourists even as the High Season winds down, with many choosing to extend their stays thanks to the city’s laid-back vibe, stunning beaches, and improved tourism policies. This thriving beach town remains a top destination, proving that its appeal goes beyond seasonal travel trends.

A survey conducted on Tuesday, February 25 in the Yinyom and Cozy Beach areas revealed bustling tourism scenes, with both Thai and foreign visitors flocking to the shores. Sunbathers soaked up the sun, couples enjoyed the serene ambience, and tourists marvelled at the breathtaking sunset views. Known for its clear waters, powdery white sands, and scenic rocky landscapes, Cozy Beach offers a peaceful retreat from the city’s busy streets while maintaining a steady flow of visitors.

Advertisements

Unlike Pattaya’s more commercialised main beaches, jet ski rentals are prohibited at Cozy Beach, ensuring a safer environment for swimmers and nature lovers. This restriction has helped preserve the tranquil atmosphere, attracting families and couples looking for a more relaxed getaway.

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Sarawut, a local beach chair rental operator and former Jet Ski provider, noted a shift in the tourist demographic.

“Most visitors are from India and Russia, staying in nearby hotels like Cozy Beach. Families and couples seeking a quiet retreat make up the majority, while Thai visitors peak during weekends.”

While Sarawut mentioned that revenue from chair rentals and food sales remains stable, the ban on jet ski rentals has impacted overall earnings. Despite this, local businesses are optimistic, as the steady influx of tourists keeps the area vibrant and lively.

Advertisements

Pattaya’s tourism industry remains resilient even as it transitions into the low season. The city is expected to benefit from the Thai government’s ambitious Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025 campaign, which aims to attract 40 million visitors, surpassing 2024’s 38 million. This initiative is projected to generate over 3 trillion baht in revenue, solidifying Thailand’s status as a premier global travel destination, reported Pattaya Mail.

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays Pattaya News

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

3 hours ago
Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket Thailand News

Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available Thailand News

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

3 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

3 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand Thailand News

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

4 hours ago
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair Thailand News

2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

4 hours ago
Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

4 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam Phuket News

Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam

4 hours ago
Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault Thailand News

Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault

4 hours ago
Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck Thailand News

Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck

5 hours ago
Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing Thailand News

Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing

5 hours ago
Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo Thailand News

Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo

5 hours ago
Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video) Bangkok News

Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax Thailand News

Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax

6 hours ago
Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day Thailand News

Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day

7 hours ago
Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision Road deaths

Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision

7 hours ago
Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby&#8217;s death Thailand News

Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby’s death

7 hours ago
No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn Bangkok News

No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn

7 hours ago
Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water Thailand News

Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water

7 hours ago
Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video) Bangkok News

Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video)

7 hours ago
Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized

7 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with &#8216;Thai Charm&#8217; and must-visit cities Thailand News

Thailand to boost tourism with ‘Thai Charm’ and must-visit cities

7 hours ago
Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong Thailand News

Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong

7 hours ago
Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash Thailand News

Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash

8 hours ago
Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban Thailand News

Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban

8 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
274 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

3 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

4 hours ago
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

4 hours ago
Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

4 hours ago