European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya continues to charm European tourists even as the High Season winds down, with many choosing to extend their stays thanks to the city’s laid-back vibe, stunning beaches, and improved tourism policies. This thriving beach town remains a top destination, proving that its appeal goes beyond seasonal travel trends.

A survey conducted on Tuesday, February 25 in the Yinyom and Cozy Beach areas revealed bustling tourism scenes, with both Thai and foreign visitors flocking to the shores. Sunbathers soaked up the sun, couples enjoyed the serene ambience, and tourists marvelled at the breathtaking sunset views. Known for its clear waters, powdery white sands, and scenic rocky landscapes, Cozy Beach offers a peaceful retreat from the city’s busy streets while maintaining a steady flow of visitors.

Advertisements

Unlike Pattaya’s more commercialised main beaches, jet ski rentals are prohibited at Cozy Beach, ensuring a safer environment for swimmers and nature lovers. This restriction has helped preserve the tranquil atmosphere, attracting families and couples looking for a more relaxed getaway.

Sarawut, a local beach chair rental operator and former Jet Ski provider, noted a shift in the tourist demographic.

“Most visitors are from India and Russia, staying in nearby hotels like Cozy Beach. Families and couples seeking a quiet retreat make up the majority, while Thai visitors peak during weekends.”

While Sarawut mentioned that revenue from chair rentals and food sales remains stable, the ban on jet ski rentals has impacted overall earnings. Despite this, local businesses are optimistic, as the steady influx of tourists keeps the area vibrant and lively.

Advertisements

Pattaya’s tourism industry remains resilient even as it transitions into the low season. The city is expected to benefit from the Thai government’s ambitious Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025 campaign, which aims to attract 40 million visitors, surpassing 2024’s 38 million. This initiative is projected to generate over 3 trillion baht in revenue, solidifying Thailand’s status as a premier global travel destination, reported Pattaya Mail.