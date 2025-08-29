LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant

LINE MAN Wongnai has announced the acquisition of JERA Cloud, a Thai startup specialising in cloud and point of sales (POS) solutions for the beauty and wellness sector.

This move marks the company’s initial expansion of its Merchant Digital Solutions portfolio beyond the restaurant industry, creating new opportunities in high-growth sectors.

JERA Cloud, part of Lamunpun IT Company Limited, has operated for eight years, providing cloud and POS solutions for the beauty and wellness industry, and has become the market leader with the largest share. It serves over 1,700 outlets across Thailand, including notable clients such as Aura Bangkok Clinic with 20 branches, and Teeth Talk Dental Clinic with 19 branches.

The acquisition allows Wongnai POS to extend its reach beyond restaurants into adjacent sectors, particularly beauty and wellness, with Thailand emerging as a pivotal hub for these industries.

LINE MAN Wongnai CEO Yod Chinsupakul said that the delivery giant chose to acquire JERA Cloud for many reasons: from its top position in beauty and wellness business solutions, to the strength and vision of the founding team, Bangkok Post reported.

“This is a strategic step to scale our Merchant Digital Solutions business to the beauty and wellness megatrends. It also marks the beginning of LINE MAN Wongnai’s journey into new service verticals, bringing us closer to our mission to Digitalise Thailand.”

Ekaluck Viriyakovithya, Managing Director of Merchant Digital Solutions at LINE MAN Wongnai said that the beauty and wellness market is growing rapidly.

“This acquisition aligns with our roadmap to expand Merchant Digital Solutions into adjacent industries and build a solid platform foundation for the long term. JERA Cloud’s full-service beauty clinic and dental management systems will allow us to reach new customers across all levels.”

Associate Professor Dr Bundit Thanasopon, co-founder and CEO of Lamunpun IT Co Ltd, said that the company began as a small startup addressing technology gaps in the beauty and wellness sector over the past eight years.