From top chef to Michelin stars: The inspiring journey of Chef Tam

Photo courtesy of Tam Chudaree Debhakam via Thai PBS World

Top Thai chef Chudaree Debhakam, better known as Chef Tam, reminisced about the nerve-wracking moments preceding the grand announcement at the 2024 Michelin Guide Thailand Ceremony.

Chef Tam’s restaurant, Baan Tepa, clinched two Michelin stars, catapulting her into culinary stardom and making history as the first Thai female chef to achieve such a feat.

“Retaining a single Michelin star is a daunting task for any restaurant, but for us, the anticipation was nerve-racking.”

As the one-star establishments were called out, a wave of anxiety swept over Chudaree and her team. The fear of losing their coveted star lingered, until the momentous announcement unfolded.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions, but when they mentioned two stars, it was surreal.”

Amidst the jubilation, Chef Tam was bestowed with the prestigious Michelin Young Chef Award, further cementing her status as a culinary pioneer.

But behind the glitz and glamour lies a tale of perseverance and dedication. Despite the accolades, Chef Tam remains grounded, emphasising that culinary excellence transcends awards.

“Our journey isn’t about chasing accolades; it’s about crafting unforgettable dining experiences.”

Culinary passion

Chef Tam’s culinary journey commenced unexpectedly. Graduating with a degree in food science and nutrition, her passion for cooking was ignited during a summer internship in a kitchen.

“It was love at first sight. The pressure, the camaraderie – I thrived in that environment.”

From New York to Thailand, Chef Tam honed her skills, navigating the male-dominated culinary realm with tenacity and resilience.

“The kitchen was a battlefield, but I refused to be silenced.”

With each obstacle surmounted, Chef Tam emerged stronger, challenging stereotypes and paving the way for aspiring female chefs, reported Thai PBS World.

Yet, the journey remains fraught with challenges. Beyond gender biases, Chef Tam confronts ageism, advocating for a culture of respect and equality in the kitchen.

“As chefs, we must champion inclusivity. Every voice deserves to be heard.”

For Chef Tam, success transcends accolades. It lies in fostering a culinary legacy that enriches communities and empowers future generations.

“As long as our restaurant thrives and leaves a positive impact, I consider that the ultimate achievement.”

To aspiring chefs, Chef Tam imparts a simple yet profound message: resilience knows no bounds.

“Believe in yourself. With perseverance and discipline, anything is possible.”