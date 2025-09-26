Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant

Rescue team called after reptile clambers over wall into eatery

September 26, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

A large monitor lizard wandered into a restaurant in Thailand, prompting staff to call rescue workers as startled customers fled the unexpected visitor.

A large monitor lizard caused a stir at a restaurant in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday, September 24, after it unexpectedly scaled a wall and entered the premises, prompting panic among early diners and staff.

The reptile was spotted just as the restaurant was being prepared for opening. A startled customer heard strange noises coming from the wall and went to investigate, only to find a monitor lizard clambering over the barrier and making its way inside.

Shocked by the sudden intrusion, the customer alerted the restaurant owner, who quickly contacted local rescue workers for help.

According to the owner, the lizard may have been lured in by the scent of food and is believed to have entered the property through a drainage pipe before scaling the wall. Fortunately, the situation was contained before the restaurant opened for full service.

“There weren’t many customers at the time, so we avoided a chaotic scene,” the owner said, relieved that no injuries or damage were reported.

Rescue teams arrived promptly and were able to safely capture the monitor lizard. It was then loaded into a vehicle and transported for release back into its natural habitat, reported Bangkok Post.

While not uncommon in Thailand, surprise visits by monitor lizards can cause alarm, particularly when they appear in public places such as homes, shops, or restaurants. These reptiles are generally not aggressive but can grow to considerable sizes and are best handled by professionals when found in urban areas.

Officials remind the public not to approach or attempt to capture wild animals themselves and to contact local wildlife or rescue services when such incidents occur.

The restaurant resumed normal operations shortly after the lizard was removed.

