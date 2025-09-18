Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy

Platform marks decade of success with record-breaking demand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
165 1 minute read
Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Sea Thailand

Online shopping platform Shopee celebrated the 10th anniversary of its 9.9 campaign with record-breaking sales, as Thai shoppers placed over 1 million orders within minutes of launch.

According to Kongkrit Lawlertratana, head of marketing commercial at Shopee Thailand, shoppers placed over one million orders within just 30 minutes of the campaign launch on September 9.

“The 9.9 campaign highlighted the seamless connections between buyers, sellers and creators through Shopee Live, Shopee Video and the Shopee Affiliate Programme.”

Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy | News by Thaiger
Photo of Kongkrit Lawlertratana courtesy of Bangkok Post

Shopee Live proved to be a powerhouse for sellers, driving real-time sales through promotions and demonstrations. During the campaign, one local seller increased sales by more than 29 times, while 100,000 products were sold in just one minute via Shopee Live.

Shopee Video also played a major role, with one seller boosting sales by 13 times through video content alone. Together, Shopee Live and Shopee Video attracted more than 300 million views across the campaign.

The Shopee Affiliate Program further amplified sales by leveraging creators and influencers. One fashion accessories seller saw an extraordinary 800-fold sales increase through creator-led promotions.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs also reaped rewards. Orders for Thai sellers surged more than nine times on September 9 compared to an average day. Free Shipping and Fast Shipping vouchers were especially popular, helping boost orders by 13 times.

Related Articles
Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Shopee

First-time sellers also thrived. Shopee reported that one newcomer’s sales skyrocketed by more than 42 times in a single day thanks to the 9.9 campaign. Sellers in the SHOPEE XTRA programme also saw their sales climb sixfold, underlining the effectiveness of Shopee’s support tools.

Consumers flocked to the platform for deals, redeeming discount vouchers worth up to 2 billion baht. ShopeeFood’s “9-Baht Deals” added savings of over 20 million baht, with top orders ranging from Thai tea and Americano to papaya salad and fried chicken. The platform also set a new record, delivering one order in just 25 minutes, according to Bangkok Post.

Over the past decade, Shopee has reinforced its position as Thailand’s leading e-commerce marketplace under the motto Complete, Value, Fast – Guaranteed by Shopee. The platform continues to attract Gen Z shoppers in particular, with skincare, cosmetics and household items among the most popular purchases.

Latest Thailand News
Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier | Thaiger Phuket News

Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier

29 minutes ago
Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking

52 minutes ago
Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok

1 hour ago
Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy | Thaiger Business News

Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy

2 hours ago
Lopburi villagers demand crackdown on serial animal abuser | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lopburi villagers demand crackdown on serial animal abuser

2 hours ago
50 Chumphon politicians jump ship to back Anutin’s Bhumjaithai | Thaiger Politics News

50 Chumphon politicians jump ship to back Anutin’s Bhumjaithai

3 hours ago
Trang man dies after ambulance fails to arrive in time (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Trang man dies after ambulance fails to arrive in time (video)

4 hours ago
Agoda touts Asia’s hidden gems in Tourism Day push | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda touts Asia’s hidden gems in Tourism Day push

5 hours ago
French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong

6 hours ago
Pattaya biker dies in high-speed smash with taxi | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker dies in high-speed smash with taxi

6 hours ago
Patong lifeguards warn as venomous bluebottles wash up | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong lifeguards warn as venomous bluebottles wash up

6 hours ago
Thai police fire rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai police fire rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash (video)

6 hours ago
Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints | Thaiger Thailand News

Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints

7 hours ago
Thailand on alert as fierce monsoon rains threaten floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on alert as fierce monsoon rains threaten floods

9 hours ago
Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman

23 hours ago
GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video)

24 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet

1 day ago
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | Thaiger Bangkok News

People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

1 day ago
Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya

1 day ago
Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps

1 day ago
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

1 day ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

1 day ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
165 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.