Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy

Online shopping platform Shopee celebrated the 10th anniversary of its 9.9 campaign with record-breaking sales, as Thai shoppers placed over 1 million orders within minutes of launch.

According to Kongkrit Lawlertratana, head of marketing commercial at Shopee Thailand, shoppers placed over one million orders within just 30 minutes of the campaign launch on September 9.

“The 9.9 campaign highlighted the seamless connections between buyers, sellers and creators through Shopee Live, Shopee Video and the Shopee Affiliate Programme.”

Shopee Live proved to be a powerhouse for sellers, driving real-time sales through promotions and demonstrations. During the campaign, one local seller increased sales by more than 29 times, while 100,000 products were sold in just one minute via Shopee Live.

Shopee Video also played a major role, with one seller boosting sales by 13 times through video content alone. Together, Shopee Live and Shopee Video attracted more than 300 million views across the campaign.

The Shopee Affiliate Program further amplified sales by leveraging creators and influencers. One fashion accessories seller saw an extraordinary 800-fold sales increase through creator-led promotions.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs also reaped rewards. Orders for Thai sellers surged more than nine times on September 9 compared to an average day. Free Shipping and Fast Shipping vouchers were especially popular, helping boost orders by 13 times.

First-time sellers also thrived. Shopee reported that one newcomer’s sales skyrocketed by more than 42 times in a single day thanks to the 9.9 campaign. Sellers in the SHOPEE XTRA programme also saw their sales climb sixfold, underlining the effectiveness of Shopee’s support tools.

Consumers flocked to the platform for deals, redeeming discount vouchers worth up to 2 billion baht. ShopeeFood’s “9-Baht Deals” added savings of over 20 million baht, with top orders ranging from Thai tea and Americano to papaya salad and fried chicken. The platform also set a new record, delivering one order in just 25 minutes, according to Bangkok Post.

Over the past decade, Shopee has reinforced its position as Thailand’s leading e-commerce marketplace under the motto Complete, Value, Fast – Guaranteed by Shopee. The platform continues to attract Gen Z shoppers in particular, with skincare, cosmetics and household items among the most popular purchases.