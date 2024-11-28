Sorn to be wild: Bangkok eatery spices up Michelin map with 3-star triumph

Published: 18:01, 28 November 2024
Sorn to be wild: Bangkok eatery spices up Michelin map with 3-star triumph
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Move over, culinary giants, Thailand claimed its spot on the Michelin map! In a historic first, Bangkok’s Sorn has become the only Thai restaurant to snag the coveted three stars in the 2025 Michelin Guide Thailand, unveiled yesterday, November 27.

Led by the visionary Chef Supaksorn Jongsiri, Sorn earned the prestigious accolade for its “excellence, quality, and consistency,” according to Michelin. Since bagging its first star in 2019, the restaurant held onto a two-star rating for five years, steadily dazzling diners with its mastery of Thai cuisine.

Housed in a charming traditional Thai house off Sukhumvit Soi 26, Sorn’s dishes embody authentic flavours elevated to perfection. Unsurprisingly, reservations remain a hot commodity, opening monthly for international foodies.

This year’s guide celebrates a dynamic dining scene with 462 establishments, including seven two-star restaurants, 28 one-star venues, and 156 Bib Gourmand entries. Among the new stars, Côte by Mauro Colagreco joins the two-star list, while four fresh names secure one-star status.

Photo courtesy of Broduction House via Bangkok Post

Among them are Akkee, known for rustic, no-frills regional Thai dishes; Avant, which blends traditional and modern techniques under a Singaporean chef’s deft hand; Goat, merging Thai, Chinese, and Western influences with a farm-to-table ethos; and Aulis, a Chef’s Table experience showcasing native ingredients. Notably, Akkee in Nonthaburi and Aulis in Phang Nga bring Michelin stars beyond Bangkok’s borders.

Sadly, some big names—Sushi Masato, Canvas, Cadence by Dan Bark, and Khao Ekkamai—lost their stars, proving that Michelin’s standards remain as fierce as ever, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In related news, Michelin’s latest Bib Gourmand list is out, featuring 156 restaurants across Thailand that deliver exceptional quality and value.

With 20 new entries in the prestigious Michelin Guide Thailand 2025, food lovers now have even more delectable choices, especially with the exciting addition of Chon Buri as a newly surveyed destination, said Gwendal Poullennec, Director of the Michelin Guides Worldwide.

