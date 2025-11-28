10 restaurants in Thailand have newly awarded for the Michelin Star in Thailand [2026 edition]

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 edition has officially been unveiled, showcasing the latest full selection of 468 dining venues. According to the announcement on the official Michelin Guide website, the list includes:

  • 2 Three Michelin Star restaurants (1 promoted from Two Michelin Stars)
  • 8 Two Michelin Star restaurants (2 promoted from One Michelin Star)
  • 33 One Michelin Star restaurants (3 newcomers and 4 promoted from Michelin Selected)
  • 137 Bib Gourmand restaurants (13 newcomers)
  • 288 Michelin Selected restaurants (50 newcomers)

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, remarked…

“Thailand remains a vibrant destination for unique and diverse culinary experiences, with this year’s Michelin Guide brimming with exciting surprises and fresh developments.”

Evolving culinary trends in Thailand

Michelin Guide Inspectors noted a growing presence of international chefs in Thailand who bring global perspectives while integrating local ingredients and traditions. Thai chefs, meanwhile, are refining and redefining regional cuisines with more expressive and well-defined flavours.

Inspectors also highlighted the deepening collaboration between chefs and local producers, as well as a rise in plant-forward menus, chef-led casual dining, and modern Thai concepts. Responsible sourcing and “borderless” cuisine are becoming central to the country’s evolving dining scene.

Sühring: Thailand’s newest three-Michelin-star Restaurant

Sühring, a three-Michelin-star restaurant, showcases modern German cuisine with seasonal ingredients.
The Sühring twins and a culinary dish they are preparing | Photo taken from the Michelin Guide website

Sühring, founded by twin chefs Thomas and Mathias Sühring, has been promoted from Two to Three Michelin Stars, making it Thailand’s second restaurant to achieve this highest distinction, alongside Sorn.

The restaurant serves a modern German tasting menu inspired by the chefs’ family recipes, childhood memories, and travels. Using traditional techniques such as fermenting, pickling, and curing, the team crafts visually elegant dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients.

Sühring first appeared in the 2018 Michelin Guide Thailand with One Star and was promoted to Two Stars the following year. It has now earned Three Stars for its consistent excellence and unwavering culinary standards.

Two Michelin Stars: New promotions

Anne-Sophie Pic at Le Normandie offers a contemporary French dining experience with a curated tasting menu. INDDEE features a modern Indian fine-dining menu inspired by diverse regional flavors of India.
(Left) A dish from Anne-Sophie Pic at Le Normandie & (Right) a dish from INDDEE

Two restaurants were promoted from one to two Michelin Stars in the 2026 edition:

  • Anne-Sophie Pic at Le Normandie: A contemporary French restaurant where Chef Pic collaborates with Head Chef Tamaki Kobayashi. Signature offerings include the lobster dish and the curated Voyage tasting menu.
  • INDDEE: A modern Indian fine-dining restaurant that presents a 10-course menu inspired by diverse regions of India, with dishes like Carabinero (Goa), Pickled Vegetables (Himalayas), and Patra with Hokkaido Scallops.

Seven new additions to the one-Michelin Star List

A total of 7 restaurants received one Michelin Star this year. Of these, 3 are newcomers to the guide, while 4 were promoted from the Michelin Selected list.

Newcomers awarded one star:

  • Bo.lan: A Thai restaurant grounded in traditional recipes and sustainable practices, using rare local ingredients and precise techniques.
  • Cannubi by Umberto Bombana: An Italian restaurant offering a refined lunch and dinner experience with a balance of classic and modern styles.
  • etcha: A “borderless” restaurant where Thai ingredients meet European techniques in multi-course tasting menus focused on seasonality and presentation.

Promoted from Michelin Selected to one star:

  • Gaggan: Known for its theatrical five-act, 20-course experience filled with bold flavours and sensory engagement.
  • Juksunchae: A modern Korean omakase spot offering reimagined traditional flavours with artistic flair.
  • Nusara: A fine Thai dining venue by Chef Ton, featuring intimate service, rooftop views, and standout regional dishes like Thai Wagyu stir-fry.
  • Sushi Saito: Specialising in Edomae-style sushi with fresh seafood imported from Japan, paired with meticulous rice preparation.

Special Michelin Awards

10 restaurants in Thailand have newly awarded for the Michelin Star in Thailand [2026 edition] | News by Thaiger
(Left) Suwijak Kunghae & (Right) Wilfrid Hocquet | Photo taken from Michelin Guide and Prestige Hong Kong websites

This year’s Michelin Guide Thailand introduces four special awards recognising individuals and establishments contributing to the growth and excellence of the country’s dining scene.

  • Young Chef Award: Presented to Suwijak Kunghae, Owner-Chef of Royd in Phuket. He fuses traditional Southern Thai flavours with modern techniques, championing local communities and ingredients.
  • Opening of the Year Award: Awarded to Wilfrid Hocquet, Owner-Chef of Margo, a French restaurant that made its Michelin debut this year. Margo offers polished French dishes in a lively yet refined setting.

    10 restaurants in Thailand have newly awarded for the Michelin Star in Thailand [2026 edition] | News by Thaiger
    (Left) Arsen Brahaj & (Right) David Thompson | Photo taken from Anaala HTailand and Michelin Guide websites
  • Service Award: Given to Arsen Brahaj, Restaurant Manager at Aulis in Phang-Nga. Originally from Albania, Brahaj is recognised for curating excellent drink pairings and providing warm, professional service.
  • Mentor Chef Award: Thailand’s first-ever Mentor Chef Award is awarded to David Thompson, chef-owner of Aksorn and Chop Chop Cook Shop. Thompson is honoured for mentoring generations of Thai chefs and preserving traditional Thai cuisine through his decades-long career.

Michelin Green Star: GOAT Joins the Community

GOAT, awarded a Michelin Green Star, focuses on sustainability and locally sourced ingredients.
Chef Parkorn Kosiyabong & ”Onnut“—the first course uses organic mushrooms from a farm that’s grown in a closed system |Photos taken from the GOAT Bangkok Facebook page

GOAT, a one-Michelin-star restaurant, has been awarded a Michelin Green Star for its sustainability practices. The restaurant sources ingredients directly from farmers and fishermen, uses rooftop-grown herbs, and practices zero-waste methods such as composting and oil reuse.

The restaurant joins four others previously recognised for sustainability: PRU, Haoma, Jampa, and Baan Tepa.

Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 at a Glance:

  • 288 Michelin Selected (50 new)
  • 137 Bib Gourmand (13 new)
  • 5 Michelin Green Star (1 new)
  • 33 One Michelin Star (3 new, 4 promoted)
  • 8 Two Michelin Stars (2 promoted)
  • 2 Three Michelin Stars (1 promoted)

The complete listing is available on the official Michelin Guide website and app. For food lovers in Thailand or those planning a visit, this year’s guide offers more reasons than ever to explore the country’s growing gastronomic excellence.

The Thaiger key summary

  • Thailand’s dining scene continues shifting toward global-influenced, ingredient-driven cuisine.
  • More chefs are merging international techniques with regional Thai flavours.
  • Sustainability, mentorship, and chef-producer collaboration are becoming defining values in top restaurants

