Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

It’s that strange and excellent time of year when Christmas shows up in Phuket wearing sandals. The weather is perfect, the resorts are fully committed, and suddenly Santa is everywhere, usually near a buffet. If you’re doing the festive season without the cold, this is where it gets good.

From island hideaways to beachfront brunches and full-on family feasts, Phuket’s hotels are going big in their own ways. Some lean into polished, food-first dining, others bring the energy with DJs, beach setups and activities that keep kids busy while adults focus on what matters: eating well and staying put.

The best places to celebrate Christmas in Phuket (2025)

Click to jump to section Date & Time Highlight InterContinental Phuket Resort December 24 (evening) and December 25 (midday) Multiple festive dining options across the resort, from refined tasting menus to relaxed beachfront and family friendly brunches. The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa December 20, 24 and 25 (evenings) An island escape Christmas with beachfront celebrations, international buffets, live entertainment and plenty of sparkle for kids. Banyan Tree Phuket December 24 (evening) and December 25 (midday) From elegant courtyard dining to lively beach club feasts, this one balances classic Christmas flavours with a tropical setting. Pullman Phuket Panwa Pre-Christmas Sundays, December 24 and December 25 A full family focused programme with kids activities, festive buffets and an easygoing Christmas Day brunch by the sea. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach December 24 and 25 (varies by venue) Food led celebrations across several venues, mixing classic Christmas dishes with Thai touches in a relaxed resort setting.

1. InterContinental Phuket Resort

Date & Time: December 24, from 6.30pm / December 25, from 12pm

Price:

Christmas Eve: Start from 5,750++ baht per adult (hom) / 5,250++ baht per adult and 2,750++ baht per child (Pinto)

Christmas Day: Start from 3,650++ baht per adult and 2,750++ per child (333 at The Beach) / 4,950++ baht per adult and 2,750++ baht per child (Jaras Restaurant)

Spending Christmas in Phuket and want options without leaving one resort? InterContinental Phuket has done the hard work for you. Christmas Eve is a choose your own mood situation.

Go refined at hom, where Chef Ricardo serves a multi moment festive menu that leans into regional flavours and clever fermentation, perfect if you want something special and food focused. Or keep it warm and family friendly at Pinto, with a Christmas Eve dinner built around classic holiday flavours, carols in the air and a DJ keeping things relaxed as the evening rolls on.

Christmas Day moves outdoors. Head to 333 at The Beach for a laid back brunch by the sand, where grilled dishes and local ingredients take centre stage, backed by a DJ and live sax.

If you’re coming with kids or a bigger group, Jaras Restaurant offers a festive family brunch with sea views, shared plates, à la carte options and plenty happening to keep younger guests busy. It’s an easy way to cover Christmas without overplanning.

Reserve your spot via email icphuket.dining@ihg.com or phone +66 (0) 76 629 999

2. The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket

Date & Time: December 20, 6pm / December 24 and December 25, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Price:

Christmas Eve: 7,800++ baht per adult, including selected beverages / 3,800++ baht per child 6 to 12 year,s including selected soft drinks

Christmas Day: 3,400++ baht per adult, including selected beverages / 1,600++ baht per child 6 to 12 years, including selected soft drinks

If Christmas in Phuket means sand under your feet and a lot of sparkle, The Naka Island is where you should go. This five-star hideaway sits on its own island in the Andaman Sea and goes all in on festive cheer without losing that laid-back luxury feel. The celebrations begin with a Christmas tree lighting on the beach lawn, complete with canapés, festive cocktails, and a warm welcome from the team under a star-filled sky.

Christmas Eve heads to Veranda, the resort’s sea view restaurant, with a bountiful international buffet. You’ll find imported cold cuts, quality cheeses, carved meats, fresh local seafood and plenty of desserts. Plus, there’ll be live music, carols, an elf dance, balloon fun and a visit from Santa that kids will love.

Come back to Veranda on Christmas Day for another buffet feast. This time, you’ll get to enjoy classic Christmas favourites, global dishes, and sweet treats in a relaxed alfresco space with a sensational ocean view.

Book your table via email naka.reservations@luxurycollection.com, call +66 (0) 76 371 400, or LINE Official.

3. Banyan Tree Phuket

Date & Time: December 24, from 6.30pm / December 25, from 12pm

Price:

Christmas Eve: Start from 6,900 baht net per adult and 3,450 baht net per child (The Watercourt) / 6,000 baht net per adult and 2,000 baht net per child 6 to 12 years (Rava Beach Club)

Christmas Day: Start from 4,500 baht net per person and 1,500 baht net per child 6 to 12 years (Rava Beach Club)

Banyan Tree Phuket gives you a few good excuses to eat very well this festive season. Christmas Eve at The Watercourt is classic in the best way, with roast turkey, honey glazed ham and seafood on the table while carols float around the courtyard. It feels calm, grown up and quietly festive.

Prefer your Christmas with sand nearby? RAVA Beach Club takes things outdoors with a beachfront buffet that leans into big flavours, from charcoal grilled turkey to lobster and Wagyu, with DJs and live vocals keeping the place buzzing. Santa makes an appearance too, which keeps the kids entertained while adults stay by the bar.

Christmas Day sticks with RAVA and slows things down into a long brunch. Grills take centre stage, rosé keeps flowing and live performers wander through the crowd.

Call +66 (0) 76 372 400 to book a table.

4. Pullman Phuket Panwa

Date & Time: Every Sunday before Christmas, from 2pm / December 24, from 6.00pm / December 25, from 12.30pm

Price:

Santa’s Workshop: 1,999 baht per family (2 adults and 2 children)

Christmas Eve: 3,499 baht per adult and 50% off for kids aged 6 to 12

Christmas Day: 2,799 baht per adult and 50% off for kids aged 6 to 12

Pullman Phuket Panwa turns Christmas into a full on family affair by the beach, with plenty happening before and during the big days. In the lead up to Christmas, Santa’s Workshop is a win if you’re travelling with kids. There’s gingerbread decorating, face painting, magic tricks and balloon fun, plus a proper afternoon tea while the little ones meet Santa and burn off energy.

Christmas Eve is all about food and together time at Aqua Restaurant. The buffet leans into festive favourites and international crowd pleasers, with live music setting the tone. Kids have their own activities and Santa makes another appearance, so parents can actually sit back and enjoy dinner.

On Christmas Day, the festivities moves outdoors to Edge Beach Club for a long, easy brunch by the sea. The spread covers seafood, BBQ dishes and desserts, with a DJ and saxophone keeping things upbeat. There are games, balloons and Santa again for the kids, which makes this one of those places where families stay longer than planned and nobody complains.

Book a table via pullmanphuketpanwa.com.

5. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

Date & Time: December 24 to 25, time varies based on venue

Price:

Christmas Eve: 1,290++ baht per set (Smokestcak BBQ & Grill) / 3,250++ baht per person (main pool area)

1,290++ baht per set (Smokestcak BBQ & Grill) / 3,250++ baht per person (main pool area) Christmas Day: 1,900++ baht per person (The Phuket Eatery)

Courtyard Phuket goes big on food over the festive stretch, starting with a Christmas Eve dinner that leans fully into the idea of a proper holiday spread. The setting is outdoors by the pool, with lights overhead, acoustic music in the background and a buffet that moves comfortably between international Christmas classics and Thai dishes. It’s designed for families, so kids have enough going on while adults can actually enjoy the evening.

The day after is about sitting down and taking your time. At Smokestack BBQ and Grill, the Signature Jolly Set delivers exactly what you want from a Christmas meal. Smoked turkey, honey baked ham, brisket and mushroom risotto anchor the menu, with bowls of sides refilled at the table and desserts that don’t feel like an afterthought.

Things wrap up at The Phuket Eatery with a Christmas Day dinner buffet that keeps the atmosphere easy. No formal pacing, no pressure to move on, just familiar festive flavours with Thai touches and plenty of reasons to go back for another plate.

Contact cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com or +66 (0) 7 634 9888 to reserve a spot.

If your idea of Christmas involves good food, warm nights and not cooking a single thing, Phuket is doing the most in the best way. Have a holly jolly time!