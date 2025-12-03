Taste ‘The Art of Wagyu’ with the finest Japanese beef at Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Taste ‘The Art of Wagyu’ with the finest Japanese beef at Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park | Thaiger

Goji Kitchen + Bar, the vibrant international culinary marketplace at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, invites discerning diners to discover the finest wagyu beef this December, with an enticing 10-day promotion that will showcase a selection of handcrafted Japanese dishes.

Running from December 5 to 14, The Art of Wagyu will give guests the chance to savour special menu items at its popular international buffet lunches and dinners. Crafted using premium A5 Kuroge Wagyu beef, imported directly from top producers in Japan, these limited-edition dishes are an unmissable experience for connoisseurs of flavour.

Diners at Goji Kitchen + Bar’s weekday buffet lunches and dinners (Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 2.30pm & 5.30pm to 10pm) will be treated to chargrilled A5 Kuroge Wagyu Striploin Steaks, cooked to perfection on the restaurant’s Parilla Grill. They can also experience mouth-watering bowls of Gyudon (rice with wagyu beef, onion, spring onion, pickled ginger, and soft-boiled egg) and Gyuyaki (udon noodles with wagyu beef, Japanese leek, and tomato), and wonderfully delicate Wagyu Beef Tataki (lightly seared wagyu with ponzu and gar chips).

Over the weekend (Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 2.30pm hrs. and 5.30pm to 10pm) and during the Father’s Day lunch on December 5, guests can enjoy Parilla grilled A5 Kuroge Wagyu Striploin Steaks, plus Gyukatsu (prime beef cutlets, deep-fried and served with cabbage, radish, wasabi, gyukatsu sauce, and dashi soy), and Hamburg (Japanese ground beef steaks with Japanese rice, fried egg, cabbage, and brown sauce). Couples, families and friends can also share a succulent Shabu Shabu (wagyu beef hot pot with spinach, white cabbage, morning glory, and shitake mushrooms).

The Art of Wagyu promotion is available at Goji Kitchen + Bar every day from December 5 to 14. So, don’t miss the chance to savour this highly prized Japanese delicacy in the heart of Bangkok!

  • Monday to Friday Lunch (12pm – 2.30pm) I 1,499++ Thai baht per person
  • Monday to Thursday Dinner (5.30pm – 10pm) I 1,999++ Thai baht per person
  • Friday to Sunday Dinner (5.30pm – 10pm) I 2,599 ++ Thai baht per person
  • Saturday lunch (5.30pm to 10pm) I 2,599++ Thai baht per person
  • December 5 & Sunday lunch (12pm – 2.30pm) I 2,899++ Thai baht per person

Set on the ground floor of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Goji Kitchen + Bar is ideal for every occasion, from romantic couples’ meals to fun-filled family gatherings, special events and more!

For more information and to book, you can call +66 (0) 2 059 5999, email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com or book via https://bit.ly/GojiBangkokPR

You can also follow their Facebook page for more updates.

