808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

Thailand’s flagship electronic music event, 808 Festival, is set to return to Bangkok from December 5 to 7, 2025, at BITEC Bangna. Just before the main event, organisers have revealed the Phase 2 artist roster, adding even more international firepower to an already explosive lineup.

From bass house to hard techno, DJs and producers are flying in from across the globe, carrying on the momentum built by the Phase 1 announcement led by Dom Dolla. Here’s what’s in store.

DI SUN – From classical roots to dancefloor queen

Kicking things off with a surprise, DI SUN brings a unique journey from classical piano, vocals, and the Chinese guzheng to the cutting-edge of house and techno. Her releases on Drumcode, mau5trap, and Nervous Records, including tracks like Freaking Out, You’re My Ecstasy, and Disco Light, offer a glimpse into her artistic creativity, and her sets command the crowd every time. And 808 Festival will be no exception.

INZO – Melodic experimentation in full form

Another artist with classical piano roots is INZO, who carved his space in Future Bass and Melodic Electronic music through years of trial and error. With tracks like Visionaries, Overthinker, and the Multiverse EP, INZO’s style has reached big stages like North Coast, Bass Canyon, and Wakaan.

Collaborations with LSDREAM and the Earth Magic project have only expanded his universe. Expect a deeply immersive set at 808 Festival.

Habstrakt – French bass house powerhouse

One of the hottest names in Modern Bass House, Habstrakt emerged from France’s underground scene. Known for bangers like Chicken Soup with Skrillex, Show Me, Like Before with Jauz, and Outer Space with Roderick Porter, his sound is raw and high-impact.

Hits like Don’t Stop and Anita are a mainstay on major sets at Ultra Miami, Lollapalooza Paris, and EDC Las Vegas. His 808 set will be full-throttle energy.

Meguru – China’s queen of hard techno

Representing China, Meguru is a leading force in Hard Techno and Neo-Rave. With roots at Club Galame, one of China’s most respected clubs, she’s since taken the stage at HÖR On Tour, BlackWorks in Berlin, Sea You Festival, and Verknipt x OST.

Her back-to-back set with Amber Broos at Tomorrowland Belgium turned heads, and now she’s bringing that magic to Bangkok in a special B2B show with Juliet Fox. Don’t miss it.

Malaa (Alter Ego) – A mysterious new chapter

For 808 Festival, Malaa steps out in his experimental alter ego form, a far cry from his Bass House hits. His Blackout album first signalled a shift into mysterious, genre-bending territory. Expect scattered, abstract, and unpredictable sounds that defy Malaa’s usual formula. This set is for those ready to venture into the unknown.

MR.BLACK – Israeli dance music’s trailblazer

With releases on Armada Music, Purple Fly, and HYBIT, MR.BLACK is known for high-energy tracks like Faith (with Giorgia Angiuli), Stephanie (with Coexist, KEVU, and BIGMOO), and solo tracks like Pattaya, Mantra, and Trip 2 Fantasy.

His global reach, from Miami to Bangkok to São Paulo, plus backing from Hardwell, KSHMR, and Tiësto, make him one of Israel’s most exciting dance exports.

Netsky – The Belgian drum and bass icon

Straight from Hospital Records, Netsky brings a fluid Drum and Bass sound that’s grown into a fusion of electronic and pop. Across four studio albums, he’s collaborated with Beth Ditto, Becky Hill, Rudimental, and Hybrid Minds, and remixed names like Swedish House Mafia and Miike Snow. Whether it’s a DJ set or a live band show, Netsky never fails to deliver.

Trym – Techno’s “sparkling water boy”

Trym, the French techno producer with a cheeky nickname, brings fast-paced Hard Dance and Hard Trance vibes. As the founder of COLOR label, he blends vinyl culture with club beats. He tours constantly across Europe, including Time Warp and FCKNYE. His 808 set promises tight mixing, strong structures, and heart-racing rhythms.

Wuki – Unpredictable, unstoppable

Closing out Phase 2 is Wuki, known for blending Detroit Ghettotech, Chicago Footwork, and eclectic styles into a signature sound. With official remixes for The Chainsmokers, RL Grime, Galantis, and releases on Mad Decent and OWSLA, Wuki’s sets are dynamic and rule-breaking. Expect the unexpected.

Event details:

Dates: December 5 to 7, 2025

Location: BITEC Bangna, Bangkok

Tickets: Available at 808festival.net

For VVIP tables, contact: info@808festival.net

All passes are valid for all three days.

