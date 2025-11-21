10 Best restaurants in Asoke, Bangkok

The Thaiger key takeaways

This neighbourhood is one of Bangkok’s busiest eating zones, lined with Thai diners, brunch favourites, Japanese joints and some of the city’s most reliable pizza.

Its central location and direct BTS/MRT access make it one of the easiest areas in Bangkok for visitors to explore through food.

This curated list highlights the best restaurants worth checking, especially with new spots opening constantly across Sukhumvit.

Asoke is one of the best neighbourhoods to visit if you want to sample some of Bangkok’s best culinary offerings. Located right in the heart of the central business district (CBD) and easily accessible by BTS and MRT, Asoke is among the most lively parts of Sukhumvit – and it’s absolutely spilling with delightful restaurants, cool cafes, and late-night hangouts. From traditional Thai food and vegetarian dishes to Korean and Italian delicacies, you’ll be amazed by the diverse range of restaurants available in Asoke.

But with even more new tables popping up almost every other week, it can be hard to know which ones are worth a visit. So, to help you decide where to eat, here are the 10 best restaurants in Asoke.

Top 10 restaurants in Asoke, Bangkok

Restaurant (Click to jump to section) Opening Hours Address Highlight Spectrum Lounge & Bar Daily, 5.30pm – 1am 1 Sukhumvit Soi 13 Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 A rooftop favourite with stunning skyline views and a sunset-to-midnight atmosphere. Oranuch Thai Dining Daily, 11.30am – 10pm 36/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 A charming glass-house style Thai restaurant serving flavourful classics and great cocktails. Holey Artisan Bakery Daily, 7am – 7pm 245 12 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Beloved brunch spot known for excellent sourdough, pastries, and all-day breakfast plates. Gigi Eatery Asoke Daily, 7am – 12am Sacha’s Hotel Uno, 28 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 A fun, colourful Italian eatery serving comforting pastas, croissants, and kid-friendly meals. Daniel Thaiger Burger Daily, 10am – 10.30pm 419, 1 Phetchaburi 47 Alley, Lane 3-4, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310 A Bangkok burger legend famous for juicy patties, wagyu options, and its iconic red truck origin. The Local Daily, 11.30am – 10.30pm 32/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 A Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant serving traditional Thai dishes inside a vintage teak house. Appia Daily, 11.30am – 2pm & 5pm – 10pm 20/4 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 A Roman-style trattoria offering soulful pastas, porchetta, and comforting Italian classics. Pala Pizza Romana Daily, 7am – 10.30pm Room 1 BTS/MRT Sukhumvit Asok Montri Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Known for its crisp Roman pizza by the slice, fresh pasta, and lively grab-and-go energy. Isao Daily, 11am – 2.30pm & 5pm – 9.30pm 5 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 A cult Japanese-fusion sushi spot with creative rolls like the Jackie and the Chicago Spicy Crazy. Korean Town Daily, 10am – 10pm Sukhumvit Plaza Building, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 A mini district filled with popular Korean BBQ, fried chicken, and homestyle Korean eateries.

1. Spectrum Lounge & Bar

Opening hours: Daily, 5.30pm to 1am

Address: Spectrum Lounge & Bar, 1 Sukhumvit Soi 13 Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

On top of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, Spectrum Lounge & Bar offers a postcard view that makes you fall for Bangkok all over again. The skyline stretches endlessly, and wherever you sit, you’ll start thinking about extending your stay.

This sunset-to-midnight destination works best if you treat it like an evening plan rather than a quick drink stop (though that works well too). Start on the 29th floor for a fancy dinner. Here, a soulful live band plays while the kitchen sends out charcoal-grilled meat and clever small plates.

We recommend trying the Kagoshima Wagyu beef kushiyaki for something rich and smoky. It’s brushed with just enough glaze to make you go quiet for a moment. In contrast, the Japanese snow crab salad is light and delicate, with crisp textures and a little crab roe richness.

If you want something that feels like a reward, the USDA Prime tenderloin or the spaghetti truffle carbonara will do it. Both are unapologetically rich. You’ll have no choice but to slow down and take your time enjoying every bite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spectrum Lounge & Bar | Rooftop BKK (@spectrumrooftopbkk)

When you’re ready for the night to lean louder, go up to the 30th floor. The atmosphere is entirely different here, with a massive LED screen pulsing above the crowd. The music changes from mellow to magnetic thanks to DJs spinning upbeat house and deep electronic tracks.

You can’t go wrong with any of the drinks here, but if you have to choose, try the signature cocktails inspired by tropical fruits like lychee, mango, watermelon, mangosteen, and passion fruit. There’s also an excellent selection of premium wines from around the world, beers, and non-alcoholic choices if you’re pacing yourself.

Between the music, the view, the attentive staff, and the steady sound of people having a good time, you’ll see why Spectrum is one of Bangkok’s top rooftops for a reason.

For reservations, visit their website. You can also follow their Facebook and Instagram to stay updated!

2. Oranuch Thai Dining

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 10pm

Address: Oranuch Thai Dining, 36/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

If it’s local flavours you’re looking for, you absolutely need to swing by Oranuch Thai Dining – not only for the delicious Thai cuisine but for the refreshing cocktails and charming decor, too. They have several dining areas, all beautifully decorated with lush greenery and comfy seats. However, our favourite is the glass house, which will make you feel like you’re eating in an indoor flower garden.

In terms of food, they serve up authentic local dishes that’ll remind you why so many people across the globe fall in love with Thai cuisine. Their Fried Golden Prawns are a must-try, especially if you love garlic. To (literally) spice up your meal, don’t miss out on Oranuch’s Pad Krab Pao. Featuring stir-fried ribeye, basil, and chilli, it’s fragrant, fresh, and definitely spicy. Eat it with steamed rice and Kai Dao (fried egg) for a meal you won’t soon forget.

Other popular dishes on their menu include Poo Jah (deep-fried crab cake), Som Tum (papaya salad), and Tom Yum (hot and sour soup). Finish everything off with a bowl of ice cream, then wash it all down with a glass of their signature cocktail (or three!).

3. Holey Artisan Bakery

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 7pm

Address: Holey Artisan Bakery, 245 12 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

If you need to make a brunch or bakery stop, Holey Artisan Bakery should be your destination. Many would agree that they offer the best breakfast and brunch menu – and for good reason. They dish up a hearty menu of paninis, sandwiches, salads, pastries, cakes, and more.

Pizza for breakfast, anyone? Start your day with Holey’s breakfast pizza and a perfectly brewed latte. Trust us, this combo works! We also recommend trying their brunch stars, such as the Avocado Toasty Sourdough Slice. With smashed avocado garlic spread on top of still-warm toasted sourdough, two soft eggs, chilli crisps, and piment d’espelette, it’s both fresh and wholesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holey Bakery (@holeybakery)

Stick around for a late lunch and tuck into their Cheesy Baby hot pressed panini or Smashing Pumpkin salad. Both are best paired with cold press juices. For dessert, their tart, lusciously rich, and creamy NY cheesecake is too delicious to miss. And when you’re ready to leave, don’t forget to take home their doughy creations. From the buttery croissants to the artisanal sourdough, you’ll want to order everything!

Visit their website for their complete menu or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

4. Gigi Eatery Asoke

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 12am

Location: Gigi Eatery Asoke, Sacha’s Hotel Uno, 28 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Gigi Eatery & Café has this easy, friendly energy that pulls you in right away. You walk through the door and see bright colours, cosy seating, and a team who actually look happy to be there.

Lunchtime gets lively, so you might end up on the second floor. That space works well for families because the kids can sit and colour while everyone waits for their food, which keeps things calm and pleasant.

The menu sticks to Italian comfort favourites that feel familiar in the best way. The cheesy truffle arancini come out hot and crisp, the pappardelle al ragù has that deep, slow-cooked flavour people crave, and the Holy Vongole brings a clean, briny kick.

Breakfast is also a good shout. Their croissants are soft and buttery, and the morning plates have a simple charm that makes you settle in without thinking too much. They even run pizza workshops sometimes, which adds a bit of fun if you enjoy learning while you eat.

A lot of people talk about the service, and you understand why once you sit down.

5. Daniel Thaiger Burger

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10.30pm

Address: Daniel Thaiger Burger Hub, 419, 1 Phetchaburi 47 Alley, Lane 3-4, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

While we, at The Thaiger, are busy delivering the juiciest news, our namesake Daniel Thaiger is on a mission to serve up succulent burgers (in case you’re wondering: no, we’re not related).

Daniel Thaiger is one of the most famous restaurants in Asoke. Their bright red food truck, which kickstarted the gourmet food truck and burger scene in the city, is practically a local treasure. With just one bite of their burger, you’ll understand why they’ve won so many fans in the city. Each bite is a burst of flavour with a special touch.

The classic Steve Burger could be your new favourite featuring a tender beef patty, crispy bacon, cheese, and a fluffy brioche bun. Or maybe you prefer the Thaiger. It’s a well-seasoned wagyu beef (or pork) whopper with fresh salad and Thaiger special sauce, all wrapped nicely in a brioche bun.

For those who like it a bit hot, the Cowboy gives you the right kick with spicy jalapeño peppers. And if you’re in the mood for something unique, their Salmon Burger is a delightful surprise.

6. The Local

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 10.30pm

Address: The Local, 32 32/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

The Local is one of the most popular Thai restaurants in Asoke, and it’s easy to see why. Located inside a 70-year-old traditional teak home, it truly lives up to its name by offering authentic Thai food. The owners, Kan Markawat and sister Ploy, passionately bring to the table hard-to-find traditional Thai dishes from all corners of Thailand.

As a proud holder of a Michelin Bib Gourmand badge, The Local is known for offering top-quality food with bang for your buck. Try their Deep-Fried Seabass, skillfully deboned and served in big slices with a compelling sweet and sour sauce. Another hit is the Homemade Green Curry, a vibrant dish made with beef cheek, bird’s eyes chillies, herbs, coconut milk, and spices. Or perhaps the Grilled Beef Salad served with three different kinds of eggplants with yellow, purple and green colours might take your fancy.

7. Appia

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm

Address: Appia, 20/4 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Klongton Nua Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Taking the best of Rome and delivering it to Asoke, Appia is among the best Italian restaurants in Bangkok. Founded by Paolo Vitaletti, a butcher’s son turned top-notch chef, Appia captures the quintessence of Roman trattoria and serves it generously on its plates. Whether it’s freshly prepared pasta or porchetta roasted behind the bar, every dish is a nod to Paolo’s culinary heritage.

Everything on the menu is simple and unpretentious but offers a depth of flavour that will take your taste buds on a Roman holiday. Start with Appia’s Famous Chicken Liver Crostini, which features chicken liver pâté, grilled Conkey’s sourdough, and Maldon salt. Then follow it up with the exquisite Oxtail Stew, a mix of tender meat, and aromatic herb gremolata, served over hand-rolled Sardinian pasta. If your taste tilts towards meat, sink your teeth into their prime-cut Porchetta, made of organic pork rolled with aromatic fennel, garlic, and rosemary, then roasted to perfection.

And don’t forget to complement your meal with their line-up of desserts, all inspired by Paolo’s mum’s recipes like the delightful tiramisu offering layers of creaminess. The sinfully rich pannacotta, topped with a tangy hit of tropical and served with almond cake, also demands a worthwhile nod. Couple that with the charming interior and you’ve got yourself a restaurant you’ll never want to leave.

8. Pala Pizza Romana

Opening hours: Daily, 7am – 10.30pm

Address: Pala Pizza Romana, Room 1 BTS/MRT Sukhumvit Asok Montri Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Pala Pizza Romana’s tucked-away location under the walkway that connects BTS Asoke, MRT Sukhumvit, and Terminal 21 recently got an additional 16 seats to welcome more patrons. Previously, the lively restaurant was small and cramped. Nevertheless, the crowd continues to flock to this restaurant, drawn in by its thin and crispy pizzas, freshly-made pasta, and scrumptious sauces bursting with flavour.

Pala is known for its “pizza al taglio” or “pizza by the meter” – stone-baked in metre-long slabs of dough and sold by the slice or by the meter. Even with the tempting variety of toppings, it’s their mouthwatering dough making it an unprecedented favourite in Bangkok. The pizza option is extensive, no matter what you choose, you’re guaranteed to taste some of the best pizzas in your life. But if we have to recommend one, we’ll go with the Rucola, Burrata e Crudo. Tasty tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, and thin slices of Parma ham, all on a super crispy crust? Heavenly!

Alongside an inviting selection of pizzas, enjoy an array of Roman and Italian culinary delights, from rich pasta and fresh salads to paninis and flavour-packed soups. Like the pizzas, the pasta option can be a bit overwhelming. But whether you choose the minimalist Cacio e Pepe, the sharp Carbonara, or the rich Bolognese, everything is made to perfection. Round it off with one of their desserts, like the Semifreddo al Torroncino, an Italian frozen dessert that combines the creaminess of gelato with the nutty sweetness of torrone.

9. Isao

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 2.30pm and 5pm to 9.30pm

Address: Isao, 5 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Japanese fusion food is always a hit or miss, but at Isao, everything is a home run. Breaking the mould of what you know about Japanese dining, this Asoke establishment dishes up a hybrid of sushi that’s hard to find elsewhere in Bangkok. In fact, it’s among the first few restaurants to do so in the city.

The menu of innovative fusion specialities is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but rather for those seeking an exciting culinary experience. The ‘Volcano’, a scallop bathed in a spicy cream sauce blistering on its shell, lives up to its name in every way: fiery and explosive. Another signature roll to take note of is ‘the Jackie’. Arranged carefully to resemble a caterpillar, it packs a punch with boiled shrimp, roe, egg, and tempura.

The ‘Chicago Spicy Crazy’, a perfect combination of salmon, tuna, white fish, and vegetables, is also a must-try. But for those new to fusion cuisine, Isao’s Uramaki is without a doubt the perfect introduction. It’s proud of its Californian origins yet carries a distinct Isao-style twist.

10. Korean Town

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Address: Korean Town, Sukhumvit Plaza Building Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

This one is a special mention because Korean Town in Asoke is not actually a restaurant, but a place where all the best Korean Restaurants are! Whether you’re craving some Korean BBQ with soju after binge-watching your favourite K-Drama or you’re in the mood for some soul-warming, authentic kimchi stew or bibimbap, Korean Town is your destination.

Entering Korean Town is like taking a leisurely stroll right into South Korea itself. The restaurants and shops here have Hangul signs and South Korean flags waving, giving you that genuine Korean vibe. Now, with so many options, which one should you try? Well, if you’ve got the time, why not give each of them a shot?

But let us help you out a bit. If you’re into Korean BBQ, Arirang, Doo Rae, and Jang Won BBQ are great. For some tasty pajeon (Korean pancakes), check out Myeong Ga, which is highly popular among expat Koreans. And if you’re craving the famous crispy Korean fried chicken, Salroman (ChiMac) is a winner.

It could take you more than a week to eat your way through the best restaurants in Asoke, and these 10 restaurants are the best places to start! Make sure to bring a big appetite (and your Instagram feed), because each one of them sure knows how to dish up an irresistible meal.