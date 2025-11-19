Customer accuses Michelin-starred Jay Fai of poor service, bias

Jay Fai, a one-Michelin-star restaurant in Bangkok, is facing renewed criticism after a customer alleged she was denied entry and told to “mind her manners” for arriving before her dining companions.

A Thai woman shared a video online documenting her experience at the restaurant, which she claimed demonstrated poor customer service. She called on others to stop supporting the venue and avoid recommending it to foreign visitors.

The incident occurred when the woman arrived around 7am to queue for a table. She received queue number three ahead of the restaurant’s 9am opening. However, when her turn came, she was told she could not sit at a table until her friends arrived.

The restaurant owner’s daughter reportedly told her, “Our restaurant does not allow any clients to sit and wait. Mind your manners, please.”

The customer explained that her friends would arrive within ten minutes and that she planned to order food in the meantime. She claimed the daughter further warned her: “If your friends come and I don’t see you sitting and dining with them, you will get in trouble.”

The woman said she was asked to rejoin the queue and felt the interaction was disrespectful.

When she and her group were eventually seated at 10am, she said the poor service continued. One member of the group ordered a soft drink and asked for two glasses, but the staff allegedly declined the request, stating that additional glasses required an order of a bucket of ice.

The woman also alleged that the owner’s daughter spoke more politely to foreign customers than Thai patrons. She said the food did not meet expectations and that she only visited the restaurant at her friends’ request.

In response, the owner’s daughter explained to media outlets that she was following the restaurant’s policy to manage the queue efficiently. She said allowing guests to occupy tables while waiting for others could delay service for others in line.

She also noted that some individuals are hired to hold queue positions for others, and initially assumed the customer was one of them, which influenced her response. She apologised for making the customer uncomfortable but said she had no intention of causing offence.

This incident follows an earlier controversy in August involving Thai YouTuber Pitchaya “Peachii” Chaychana, who was charged 4,000 baht for Jay Fai’s crab omelette despite the menu listing it at 1,500 baht. Staff explained the higher charge was due to premium crab meat being used.

Peachii suggested the restaurant clarify special pricing in advance. Following public complaints, officials fined Jay Fai 2,000 baht for unclear menu pricing.