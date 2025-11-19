Customer accuses Michelin-starred Jay Fai of poor service, bias

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 1:44 PM
301 2 minutes read
Photo by Yoav Aziz via Unsplash

Jay Fai, a one-Michelin-star restaurant in Bangkok, is facing renewed criticism after a customer alleged she was denied entry and told to “mind her manners” for arriving before her dining companions.

A Thai woman shared a video online documenting her experience at the restaurant, which she claimed demonstrated poor customer service. She called on others to stop supporting the venue and avoid recommending it to foreign visitors.

The incident occurred when the woman arrived around 7am to queue for a table. She received queue number three ahead of the restaurant’s 9am opening. However, when her turn came, she was told she could not sit at a table until her friends arrived.

The restaurant owner’s daughter reportedly told her, “Our restaurant does not allow any clients to sit and wait. Mind your manners, please.”

The customer explained that her friends would arrive within ten minutes and that she planned to order food in the meantime. She claimed the daughter further warned her: “If your friends come and I don’t see you sitting and dining with them, you will get in trouble.”

The woman said she was asked to rejoin the queue and felt the interaction was disrespectful.

Jay Fai's daugther argues with client
Photo via Channel 3

When she and her group were eventually seated at 10am, she said the poor service continued. One member of the group ordered a soft drink and asked for two glasses, but the staff allegedly declined the request, stating that additional glasses required an order of a bucket of ice.

The woman also alleged that the owner’s daughter spoke more politely to foreign customers than Thai patrons. She said the food did not meet expectations and that she only visited the restaurant at her friends’ request.

Jay Fai restaurant drama
Photo via Channel 3

In response, the owner’s daughter explained to media outlets that she was following the restaurant’s policy to manage the queue efficiently. She said allowing guests to occupy tables while waiting for others could delay service for others in line.

She also noted that some individuals are hired to hold queue positions for others, and initially assumed the customer was one of them, which influenced her response. She apologised for making the customer uncomfortable but said she had no intention of causing offence.

Jay Fai Bangkok
Photo via BrandAge

This incident follows an earlier controversy in August involving Thai YouTuber Pitchaya “Peachii” Chaychana, who was charged 4,000 baht for Jay Fai’s crab omelette despite the menu listing it at 1,500 baht. Staff explained the higher charge was due to premium crab meat being used.

Peachii suggested the restaurant clarify special pricing in advance. Following public complaints, officials fined Jay Fai 2,000 baht for unclear menu pricing.

@ning_kultira

ตอนแรกอ่านจากรีวืวยังไม่ได้คิดอะไรมาก แต่พอมาเจอกับตัวเอง คือ สุดยอดของความแย่ คือเพื่อนเรามาจาก ตปท. อยากมากินร้านนี้ เราก็พอได้ยินมาบ้างว่าร้านนี้ยังไง แต่เพราะเพื่อนอยากมาลองดู เราเลยอาสามารอคิวให้ตั้งแต่ 7 โมงเช้า พอมาถึงก็มีแต่ชาวต่างชาตื เราได้คิวที่ 3 จอง 5 คน ร้านเปืด 9 โมง เรากะว่าถ้าถึงคิวแล้วเพื่อนยังไม่มา เราจะสั่งอาหารก่อน เพราะรู้ว่าร้านทำช้า แต่ผิดคาด พอถึงคิวเรา คิดว่าน่าจะเป็นลูกสาว หรือ หลานสาวเจ้าของร้าน ถามเราว่ามาครบมั้ย เราก็บอกว่า ยังไม่ครบ เพื่อนกำลังมาอีก 10 นาทีถึง เราขอสั่งอาหารก่อน แต่นางไม่ให้เรานั่งโต๊ะ อ้างว่าคนไม่ครบ นั่งไม่ได้ ….งงอ่ะ ทำไมนั่งไม่ได้ เราก็จ่ายตังค์ ไม่ได้กินฟรี นางก็ไล่เราออกไปรอนอกร้าน ให้เราไปยืนเข้าแถวใหม่ แล้วบอกให้เรามีมารยาทหน่อย แถมยังบอกว่าถ้าเพื่อนเรามาแล้วเราไม่นั่งทานด้วย เป็นเรื่องแน่!!! เฮ้ยยย…นี่ลูกค้า มาจ่ายตังค์ ไม่ได้มาขอกินฟรี ทำกะเราอย่างกับเราเป็นขอทาน😡 บอกตรง ๆ ว่าโมโหมาก อยากกล้บตอนนั้นเลย เห็นเราเป็นคนไทยแต่งตัวธรรมดา เลยพูดกับเราแบบนี้ ทีกับต่างชาติกลับพูดดี อ่อ…ก่อนหน้านี้ ยังมี ผญ.ที่น่าจะรับจ้างรอคิวให้ลูกค้ามาบอกเราเรื่องนี้แล้ว แต่เราไม่เชื่อ ไม่คิดว่าจะมีอะไรแย่ ๆ แบบนั้น แล้วก็มีคำถามในใจอีกว่า ผญ.ที่รับจ้างรอคิว ก็ไม่ได้นั่งกิน ทำไมไม่มีใครว่าไร สุดท้าย…เราก็ต้องไปเข้าแถวใหม่ ซักพักเพื่อนเราก็มาถีง เรายืนเข้าแถวจนถึงเกือบ 10 โมง ถึงจะได้โต๊ะ ส่วนนางคู่กรณีก็เอาเมนูมาให้สั่งก่อนเข้าร้าน ท่าทางที่แสดงกับเพื่อนเรา กับ เราคือต่างกันราวฟ้ากับเหว พอเข้าร้านสั่งเครื่องดื่ม เพื่อนเราสั่งโค้ก 1 ขวด ขอแก้ว 2 ใบ พนักงานมนุษย์ป้าบอกถ้าไม่สั่งน้ำแข็ง 1 ถัง ก็ไม่ให้แก้ว!!! ห๊ะ…!!! อะไรนักหนา ร้านแบบนี้ควรเลิกสนับสนุนได้แล้ว แพงไม่ว่า รสชาติก็งั้น ๆ แต่บริการแย่ถึงแย่มาก ที่สุดของที่สุดความแย่ 😡😡😡😡😡😡 ถ้าไม่ใช่เพราะะเพื่อนอยากมา เราจะไม่มาเหยียบร้านห่วย ๆ แบบนี้จริง ๆ 🤬🤬🤬🤬 #ร้านเจ๊ไฝ #ไข่เจียวปูเจ๊ไฝ

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – P’ Niing 6395 – P’ Niing 6395

 

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 1:44 PM
301 2 minutes read

