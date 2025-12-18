The Royal Coast awaits: Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 launches with global experts, elite education and over 150 labels

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 18, 2025, 7:30 AM
1,061 3 minutes read
The Royal Coast awaits: Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 launches with global experts, elite education and over 150 labels | Thaiger

The ultimate event for wine lovers and industry professionals is set to return as the prestigious Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 announces its official schedule and world-class line-up. Hosted at the exceptional AMARI HUA HIN, the two-day event on Thursday, January 15, and Friday, January 16, 2026, will offer an immersive experience, combining high-level wine education with an extensive showcase of global vintages.

The Expo will serve as a vital platform for the Thai hospitality industry, culminating in The Grand Evening Tasting 2026 public event on Friday evening, where over 150 wine labels from more than 15 international and local exhibitors will be available for public tasting and retail sales.

The Thaiger is the Official Media Partner for the Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026.

A two-day masterclass in wine & hospitality

The Expo’s commitment to education is highlighted by a robust two-day schedule designed for both trade and enthusiasts:

Participants can attend a full-day WSET Level 1 Award in Wines course at Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026.

Day 1: Thursday, January 15, 2026 (Education focus)

  • WSET Level 1 Award in Wines (9am to 5pm): A full-day, instructor-led course by the ASEAN Professional Beverage Academy (APBA), providing an essential foundation for those new to wine or starting a career in the wine and hospitality industry. The course includes industry certification upon successful completion. The deadline to register for this course is Friday, December 19, at 11.30am.

Do not miss this limited opportunity to gain an essential, globally recognised qualification right here on the Royal Coast.

Expert instructors will lead masterclasses during the Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 event.

Related Articles

Day 2: Friday, January 16, 2026 (Trade, education & public focus)

  • Trade & Press Launch (10.30am – 12.30pm): An exclusive B2B conference and supplier introduction designed for producers and importers to connect directly with verified hospitality professionals, buyers and decision-makers, including F&B Directors, Hotel General Managers, Head Sommeliers and Restaurateurs from the region.
  • Foundation of Sommelier Skills (12pm – 4pm): An introductory masterclass led by École Ducasse and the Wine & Spirit Academy Bangkok, focusing on major wine styles, key grape varieties, tasting techniques, fundamentals of wine service and storage and food and wine pairing principles. The four-hour course includes guided tastings of five wines, offering essential knowledge for aspiring industry professionals.
  • Journey Through Time: The History of Australian Winemaking (4.30pm – 6pm): A curated 90-minute presentation and tasting, presented by Club Vivanova, exploring the history of Australian wine making from the 1780s to the present day. This session highlights the evolution of viticulture, iconic regions and grape varieties with expert commentary.
  • The Grand Evening Tasting 2026 (6.30pm – 10pm): The social and culinary highlight of the Hua Hin calendar, this spectacular public tasting event invites guests to sip, mingle, and celebrate the world of wine. Featuring more than 150 elite wine labels, the evening includes complimentary cocktail food, a local artisan showcase with exquisite cheese and charcuterie pairings and a sophisticated atmosphere enhanced by live jazz music. This is the ultimate celebration for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Attendees can enjoy gourmet food pairings at the Grand Evening Tasting 2026 event.

An elite lineup of guest speakers

The Trade & Press Launch on Friday morning will feature insights from four of the industry’s most respected leaders:

  • Bradley Mitton (Club Vivanova & Mitton Wines): A globally recognised serial entrepreneur and wine trade specialist, Bradley will provide a unique perspective on leveraging wine lifestyle events for business development in Asia.
  • Anthony Caradec (Executive Director, École Ducasse Bangkok): An accomplished sommelier and educator who will also lead the Foundation of Sommelier Skills masterclass, sharing expertise honed at institutions like the Michelin-starred Petrus by Gordon Ramsay.
  • Wannakorn Watsrisawatt (WSET Educator, APBA): Bringing expertise from five-star carriers and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit, Wannakorn is a dedicated WSET Educator and Senior Marketing Executive vital to the HORECA sector.
  • Suppached Sasomsin (Chief Winemaker, Siam Winery): One of Thailand’s pioneering viticultural experts, Suppached will offer invaluable insights into the nation’s New Latitude wines and their global potential.

The Grand Evening Tasting 2026 invites guests to explore a variety of elite wines.

The Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 promises to be a spectacular showcase of fine wine, gourmet pairings, and high-level networking, reinforcing the Royal Coast’s position as a premier destination for sophisticated living.

Event & ticketing details

Detail Information
Venue: Amari Hua Hin
Dates: Thursday, January 15 and Friday, January 16, 2026
Official website: www.huahinwineexpo.com
Trade event: Exclusive Trade and Press Launch (Friday, 10.30am)
Public event: The Grand Evening Tasting 2026 (Friday, 6.30pm)

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments

14 hours ago
Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability

14 hours ago
Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top

14 hours ago
3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok

15 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away

15 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok

16 hours ago
Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia

17 hours ago
Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval

17 hours ago
Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday

17 hours ago
voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok

17 hours ago
Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm

18 hours ago
3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket

18 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom

18 hours ago
Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize

20 hours ago
American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport | Thaiger Thailand News

American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport

21 hours ago
Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025 | Thaiger Entertainment

Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025

22 hours ago
Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies

2 days ago
South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day | Thaiger Bangkok News

South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day

2 days ago
French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan | Thaiger Crime News

French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan

2 days ago
Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani

2 days ago
Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok

2 days ago
Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha

2 days ago
Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

2 days ago
EventsFoodPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 18, 2025, 7:30 AM
1,061 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.