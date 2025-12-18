The Royal Coast awaits: Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 launches with global experts, elite education and over 150 labels

The ultimate event for wine lovers and industry professionals is set to return as the prestigious Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 announces its official schedule and world-class line-up. Hosted at the exceptional AMARI HUA HIN, the two-day event on Thursday, January 15, and Friday, January 16, 2026, will offer an immersive experience, combining high-level wine education with an extensive showcase of global vintages.

The Expo will serve as a vital platform for the Thai hospitality industry, culminating in The Grand Evening Tasting 2026 public event on Friday evening, where over 150 wine labels from more than 15 international and local exhibitors will be available for public tasting and retail sales.

The Thaiger is the Official Media Partner for the Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026.

A two-day masterclass in wine & hospitality

The Expo’s commitment to education is highlighted by a robust two-day schedule designed for both trade and enthusiasts:

Day 1: Thursday, January 15, 2026 (Education focus)

WSET Level 1 Award in Wines (9am to 5pm): A full-day, instructor-led course by the ASEAN Professional Beverage Academy (APBA) , providing an essential foundation for those new to wine or starting a career in the wine and hospitality industry. The course includes industry certification upon successful completion. The deadline to register for this course is Friday, December 19, at 11.30am.

Do not miss this limited opportunity to gain an essential, globally recognised qualification right here on the Royal Coast.

Day 2: Friday, January 16, 2026 (Trade, education & public focus)

Trade & Press Launch (10.30am – 12.30pm): An e xclusive B2B conference and supplier introduction designed for producers and importers to connect directly with verified hospitality professionals, buyers and decision-makers, including F&B Directors, Hotel General Managers, Head Sommeliers and Restaurateurs from the region.

Foundation of Sommelier Skills (12pm – 4pm): An introductory masterclass led by École Ducasse and the Wine & Spirit Academy Bangkok, focusing on major wine styles, key grape varieties, tasting techniques, fundamentals of wine service and storage and food and wine pairing principles. The four-hour course includes guided tastings of five wines, offering essential knowledge for aspiring industry professionals.

Journey Through Time: The History of Australian Winemaking (4.30pm – 6pm): A curated 90-minute presentation and tasting, presented by Club Vivanova , exploring the history of Australian wine making from the 1780s to the present day. This session highlights the evolution of viticulture, iconic regions and grape varieties with expert commentary.

The Grand Evening Tasting 2026 (6.30pm – 10pm): The social and culinary highlight of the Hua Hin calendar, this spectacular public tasting event invites guests to sip, mingle, and celebrate the world of wine. Featuring more than 150 elite wine labels , the evening includes complimentary cocktail food, a local artisan showcase with exquisite cheese and charcuterie pairings and a sophisticated atmosphere enhanced by live jazz music . This is the ultimate celebration for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

An elite lineup of guest speakers

The Trade & Press Launch on Friday morning will feature insights from four of the industry’s most respected leaders:

Bradley Mitton (Club Vivanova & Mitton Wines): A globally recognised serial entrepreneur and wine trade specialist, Bradley will provide a unique perspective on leveraging wine lifestyle events for business development in Asia.

Anthony Caradec (Executive Director, École Ducasse Bangkok): An accomplished sommelier and educator who will also lead the Foundation of Sommelier Skills masterclass, sharing expertise honed at institutions like the Michelin-starred Petrus by Gordon Ramsay.

Wannakorn Watsrisawatt (WSET Educator, APBA): Bringing expertise from five-star carriers and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit, Wannakorn is a dedicated WSET Educator and Senior Marketing Executive vital to the HORECA sector.

Suppached Sasomsin (Chief Winemaker, Siam Winery): One of Thailand’s pioneering viticultural experts, Suppached will offer invaluable insights into the nation’s New Latitude wines and their global potential.

The Hua Hin Wine Expo 2026 promises to be a spectacular showcase of fine wine, gourmet pairings, and high-level networking, reinforcing the Royal Coast’s position as a premier destination for sophisticated living.

Event & ticketing details

Detail Information Venue: Amari Hua Hin Dates: Thursday, January 15 and Friday, January 16, 2026 Official website: www.huahinwineexpo.com Trade event: Exclusive Trade and Press Launch (Friday, 10.30am) Public event: The Grand Evening Tasting 2026 (Friday, 6.30pm)

Press Release